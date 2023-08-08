Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet scores its first-ever (non-Prime-exclusive) discounts

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet scores its first-ever (non-Prime-exclusive) discounts
If you like your tablets big, reasonably powerful, and extremely affordable but don't like to jump through hoops or get various subscriptions to score a device discount, Amazon has a nice new deal that might interest you.

The company's Fire Max 11 giant is marked down for the first time in its (short) existence for all buyers with no strings attached, and although the Prime Day promotion last month was considerably better than what you can get right now, a $40 discount is nothing to sneeze at either.

Amazon Fire Max 11

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads
$40 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads
$40 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Not when the 11-inch mid-ranger was pretty cheap to begin with, at a list price of $229.99 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with lockscreen ads. You can slash the same 40 bucks off a slightly higher regular price of $279.99 sans ads and with double the aforementioned local digital hoarding room, and yes, the Fire Max 11 also supports external storage expansion via a good old fashioned microSD card slot.

The biggest weakness of the biggest Fire tablet family member undeniably remains the lack of official Google Play support, but if you think you can live with Amazon's own Appstore instead, it's hard to find anything else truly "wrong" with this killer value proposition.

Granted, the Fire Max 11 is by no means a "serious" alternative for Apple's market-leading iPads or a top contender for the title of best tablet money can buy in 2023. But with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2Ghz and 4GB RAM under the hood, as well as an objectively great battery life, a decent (at the very least) IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and not-too-shabby 8MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras, this might just be the best budget tablet around.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless