Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet scores its first-ever (non-Prime-exclusive) discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you like your tablets big, reasonably powerful, and extremely affordable but don't like to jump through hoops or get various subscriptions to score a device discount, Amazon has a nice new deal that might interest you.
The company's Fire Max 11 giant is marked down for the first time in its (short) existence for all buyers with no strings attached, and although the Prime Day promotion last month was considerably better than what you can get right now, a $40 discount is nothing to sneeze at either.
Not when the 11-inch mid-ranger was pretty cheap to begin with, at a list price of $229.99 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with lockscreen ads. You can slash the same 40 bucks off a slightly higher regular price of $279.99 sans ads and with double the aforementioned local digital hoarding room, and yes, the Fire Max 11 also supports external storage expansion via a good old fashioned microSD card slot.
The biggest weakness of the biggest Fire tablet family member undeniably remains the lack of official Google Play support, but if you think you can live with Amazon's own Appstore instead, it's hard to find anything else truly "wrong" with this killer value proposition.
Granted, the Fire Max 11 is by no means a "serious" alternative for Apple's market-leading iPads or a top contender for the title of best tablet money can buy in 2023. But with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2Ghz and 4GB RAM under the hood, as well as an objectively great battery life, a decent (at the very least) IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and not-too-shabby 8MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras, this might just be the best budget tablet around.
Things that are NOT allowed: