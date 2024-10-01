The ultimate Amazon Fire Max 11 productivity bundle is on sale at a tremendous $160 discount

discount





Technically, you're looking at three products bundled together for maximum productivity, which explains the regular combined price of $319.98 that is otherwise pretty uncharacteristic for Amazon-made gadgets and accessories.

Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads $120 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads, Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen Included $160 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Namely, you get a 128GB Fire Max 11 tablet without lockscreen ads, a keyboard case, and a stylus included here, and if you hurry, you can save the aforementioned 160 bucks on the 3-for-1 combo sans jumping through hoops or meeting any special requirements whatsoever.





That's obviously very likely to change next week, when Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is scheduled, and if you're hoping to score an even heftier discount with a Prime membership during that event... recent history suggests that's probably not going to happen.





This seemingly unbeatable promotion has only been available once before (at least to our knowledge), specifically targeting Amazon Prime subscribers and unsurprisingly going away pretty quickly. That means you may want to pull the trigger ASAP if you think the Fire Max 11 is the best Android tablet for you and would like to both keep your spending to a minimum and squeeze the last drop of power and functionality out of the 11-inch mid-ranger.





If you expect to make do without a keyboard or pen, the slate alone is also nicely marked down at the time of this writing by $90 from a $229.99 list price in an entry-level 64GB storage variant (with lockscreen ads) and by $120 from a regular price of $279.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and no "sponsored screensavers."





All three of these separate deals for the same device look mighty hard to turn down if you consider the respectable 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution of that 11-inch display, as well as the reasonably powerful octa-core processor inside the Amazon Fire Max 11 and the excellent 14-hour battery life promise of this ultra-affordable Android- based tablet (with no Play Store access).