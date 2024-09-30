Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

The Fire HD 10 (2023) gets a stunning 53% markdown as Amazon prepares for October Prime Day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Fire HD 10 in Lilac, Blue, and Black, showcasing its vibrant screen interface, placed on a light beige background.
Next week, Amazon is holding one of its largest shopping events for the year—October Prime Day. But Fire HD 10 tablet fans don't have to wait another week for stunning deals on their favorite slate. That's right! The largest e-commerce seller gives you a jaw-dropping 53% markdown on the 64GB Fire HD 10 from 2023.

Save 53% on the Fire HD 10 at Amazon

October Prime Day is still some time away, but Amazon has no intention of holding its stunning Fire HD 10 deals for next week. Already, we're seeing a stunning 53% discount on the 64GB tablet. The best part? This promo is open to everyone! It'll stay up for a short while, so keep that in mind!
$95 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

The larger storage model with lockscreen ads, which usually costs as much as ~$180, is now available for less than $90. In other words, Amazon's limited-time promo saves you a humongous $95. So, if you have this puppy on your October shopping list, know there might be no point in waiting for next week's event. The Fire HD 10 is already a no-brainer at this discount.

Easily among the best Android tablets out there, this fella gives you one of the highest value-to-price ratios on the market. It's precisely the cost that lands it among the very top in the tablet world for this year. Offering plenty for its asking price, the budget Fire HD 10 should be perfect for many undemanding users.

We know all too well this bad boy can't exactly compare with high-end models like the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. However, if you need something simple and affordable to watch video shows, the Amazon tablet can be a perfect choice. It features a compact 10.1-inch FHD display and can stream your favorite shows for up to 13 hours per charge. At that price, what more could you ask for?

The budget-friendly model supports storage expansion (up to 1TB), so you get plenty of space for photos, videos, and more. Moreover, as an Amazon tablet, this fella also supports Alexa, which can read you books, help with cooking recipes, etc. And with optional keyboard and pen accessories (sold separately), it gives you a taste of that laptop-replacement experience. Just remember that the Fire HD 10 is no performance beast and can't become your next workhorse.

Recommended Stories
We absolutely recommend going for Amazon's current deal. The Fire HD 10 is by no means a high-end performer, but for 53% off, it's a dream for many. As a final note, the early October Prime Day deal is currently open to everyone, meaning it's not Prime member-exclusive. Take advantage before it's too late.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless