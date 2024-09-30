The Fire HD 10 (2023) gets a stunning 53% markdown as Amazon prepares for October Prime Day
Next week, Amazon is holding one of its largest shopping events for the year—October Prime Day. But Fire HD 10 tablet fans don't have to wait another week for stunning deals on their favorite slate. That's right! The largest e-commerce seller gives you a jaw-dropping 53% markdown on the 64GB Fire HD 10 from 2023.
The larger storage model with lockscreen ads, which usually costs as much as ~$180, is now available for less than $90. In other words, Amazon's limited-time promo saves you a humongous $95. So, if you have this puppy on your October shopping list, know there might be no point in waiting for next week's event. The Fire HD 10 is already a no-brainer at this discount.
We know all too well this bad boy can't exactly compare with high-end models like the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. However, if you need something simple and affordable to watch video shows, the Amazon tablet can be a perfect choice. It features a compact 10.1-inch FHD display and can stream your favorite shows for up to 13 hours per charge. At that price, what more could you ask for?
We absolutely recommend going for Amazon's current deal. The Fire HD 10 is by no means a high-end performer, but for 53% off, it's a dream for many. As a final note, the early October Prime Day deal is currently open to everyone, meaning it's not Prime member-exclusive. Take advantage before it's too late.
Easily among the best Android tablets out there, this fella gives you one of the highest value-to-price ratios on the market. It's precisely the cost that lands it among the very top in the tablet world for this year. Offering plenty for its asking price, the budget Fire HD 10 should be perfect for many undemanding users.
The budget-friendly model supports storage expansion (up to 1TB), so you get plenty of space for photos, videos, and more. Moreover, as an Amazon tablet, this fella also supports Alexa, which can read you books, help with cooking recipes, etc. And with optional keyboard and pen accessories (sold separately), it gives you a taste of that laptop-replacement experience. Just remember that the Fire HD 10 is no performance beast and can't become your next workhorse.
