Hurry and get Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 at a huge discount together with the Blink Mini
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Discounted several times of late alongside its 7 and 10-inch siblings, the 2020-released Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale today (and today only) in a special combination with the Blink Mini, which was itself unveiled last year.
That equates to an absolutely massive 40 percent discount, at least as far as an ad-supported 32GB storage variant of the Fire HD 8 is concerned. The same $49.99 markdown also applies to the no-ads entry-level configuration, as well as the 64 gig model both with and without sponsored screensavers in multiple color options.
Keep in mind that the Blink Mini is on sale at a lower than usual price by itself too, although the $7 solo discount is hardly what we'd call special. Those interested in purchasing two such products sans also picking up a Fire tablet can currently shave $9.01 off the $64.99 list price, which is not that great either.
On paper, the same could be said about the 10th gen Fire HD 8 as well, which is hardly the best Android slate money can buy right now. But for this kind of money and with such an insanely popular and well-reviewed smart home accessory as the Blink Mini included, it's pretty much impossible to argue with its appeal.
After all, we are talking about a device supporting hands-free Alexa assistance while also packing a reasonably powerful quad-core processor and 2 gigs of RAM and promising up to a stellar 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The Blink Mini, meanwhile, vows to keep an eye on the inside of your home day and night with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities, motion detection, two-way audio, and of course, Alexa support as well.