Hurry and get Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 at a huge discount together with the Blink Mini

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Discounted several times of late alongside its 7 and 10-inch siblings , the 2020-released Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale today (and today only) in a special combination with the Blink Mini, which was itself unveiled last year.





The compact indoor plug-in smart security camera is normally available for an already extremely reasonable $34.99, but if you hurry, the first-gen Blink Mini can essentially be yours free of charge. Even better, the Fire HD 8/Blink Mini bundle is marked down by a whopping $49.99 from a regular combined price of $124.98.



That equates to an absolutely massive 40 percent discount, at least as far as an ad-supported 32GB storage variant of the Fire HD 8 is concerned. The same $49.99 markdown also applies to the no-ads entry-level configuration, as well as the 64 gig model both with and without sponsored screensavers in multiple color options.



Keep in mind that the Blink Mini is on sale at a lower than usual price by itself too, although the $7 solo discount is hardly what we'd call special. Those interested in purchasing two such products sans also picking up a Fire tablet can currently shave $9.01 off the $64.99 list price, which is not that great either.



On paper, the same could be said about the 10th gen Fire HD 8 as well, which is hardly On paper, the same could be said about the 10th gen Fire HD 8 as well, which is hardly the best Android slate money can buy right now. But for this kind of money and with such an insanely popular and well-reviewed smart home accessory as the Blink Mini included, it's pretty much impossible to argue with its appeal.



After all, we are talking about a device supporting hands-free Alexa assistance while also packing a reasonably powerful quad-core processor and 2 gigs of RAM and promising up to a stellar 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.



The Blink Mini, meanwhile, vows to keep an eye on the inside of your home day and night with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities, The Blink Mini, meanwhile, vows to keep an eye on the inside of your home day and night with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities, motion detection, two-way audio, and of course, Alexa support as well.