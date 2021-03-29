Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Tablets Deals Amazon

All of Amazon's popular Fire tablets are now on sale at substantial discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 29, 2021, 3:16 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All of Amazon's popular Fire tablets are now on sale at substantial discounts
Hot on the heels of a rare single Fire HD 10 deal a few days ago and a typical sitewide sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays kicked off over the weekend, Amazon's entire in-house Android tablet lineup is up for grabs at the time of this writing at significantly lower than usual prices.

We're talking both "regular" and kid-friendly versions of the company's latest Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10, and although the discounts aren't exactly unprecedented, it's been a while since we've last seen all of these devices simultaneously on sale at such low prices.

Granted, the Fire HD 10 is not quite as cheap right now as just last week in a 64GB storage configuration, but the entry-level 32 gig variant is also marked down this time around by a cool 55 bucks from an already reasonable $149.99 list price.

The similarly affordable Fire 7 and Fire HD 8, commercially released in 2019 and 2020 respectively, are even cheaper than usual after 20 and 33 percent discounts respectively with fairly modest specifications in tow. The Fire HD 8 Plus, of course, is a little more impressive, packing a 3GB RAM count and supporting wireless charging while fetching $30 less than its regular $109.99 starting price.

Both children and parents can enjoy the entertainment and peace of mind offered by the Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 Kids Editions at $40, $50, and $60 discounts respectively at the time of this writing. Naturally, these bad boys strongly resemble their non-kid-friendly cousins in terms of specs and features while adding a colorful "kid-proof" case and two-year worry-free guarantee to the budget-friendly equation.

Amazon's tablet roster is truly unique, even in an increasingly competitive market dominated by Apple and Samsung, but before deciding which of these arguably attractive spring deals to go for, you may want to keep in mind the company is likely to unveil some upgraded models in the relatively near future.

