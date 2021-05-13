Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beating the previous $39.99 price charged for a 2017-released 8-inch tablet, that is, although the comparison is not entirely fair for at least a couple of different reasons.
On the bright side, the refurbished items on sale at the crazy low aforementioned price for a limited time are said to come in "like new" condition alongside the same 90-day warranty provided by Amazon itself for completely unused devices, as well as free standard shipping for Prime members.
Naturally, the five year-old 8-incher is far from the best Android tablet money can buy in 2021, but if you hurry, it may well be the greatest gadget 30 bucks can buy, with Alexa voice assistance in tow, a "high-definition" 1280 x 800 display, quad-core processing power, 1.5 gigs of RAM, 16GB internal storage space, and microSD support.