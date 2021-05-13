Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Beating the previous $39.99 price charged for a 2017-released 8-inch tablet, that is, although the comparison is not entirely fair for at least a couple of different reasons.





First of all, this is the 2016 model you're looking at here, available for a measly $29.99 in a 16GB storage configuration for the next couple of days only at the time of this writing, and secondly, Woot can't hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units... for pretty obvious reasons.





On the bright side, the refurbished items on sale at the crazy low aforementioned price for a limited time are said to come in "like new" condition alongside the same 90-day warranty provided by Amazon itself for completely unused devices, as well as free standard shipping for Prime members.





Besides, the Fire HD 8 (2016) and (2017) generations are essentially identical both from a design standpoint and as far as their key specs are concerned.





Naturally, the five year-old 8-incher is far from the best Android tablet money can buy in 2021, but if you hurry, it may well be the greatest gadget 30 bucks can buy, with Alexa voice assistance in tow, a "high-definition" 1280 x 800 display, quad-core processing power, 1.5 gigs of RAM, 16GB internal storage space, and microSD support.



