Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 13, 2021, 9:09 AM
Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition
It was only a few weeks ago that we brought you news of a killer Woot deal on an older edition of Amazon's incredibly popular Fire HD 8 which seemed pretty much unbeatable at the time, but believe it or not, the same e-tailer is doing just that today.

Beating the previous $39.99 price charged for a 2017-released 8-inch tablet, that is, although the comparison is not entirely fair for at least a couple of different reasons.

First of all, this is the 2016 model you're looking at here, available for a measly $29.99 in a 16GB storage configuration for the next couple of days only at the time of this writing, and secondly, Woot can't hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units... for pretty obvious reasons.

On the bright side, the refurbished items on sale at the crazy low aforementioned price for a limited time are said to come in "like new" condition alongside the same 90-day warranty provided by Amazon itself for completely unused devices, as well as free standard shipping for Prime members.

Besides, the Fire HD 8 (2016) and (2017) generations are essentially identical both from a design standpoint and as far as their key specs are concerned. 

Naturally, the five year-old 8-incher is far from the best Android tablet money can buy in 2021, but if you hurry, it may well be the greatest gadget 30 bucks can buy, with Alexa voice assistance in tow, a "high-definition" 1280 x 800 display, quad-core processing power, 1.5 gigs of RAM, 16GB internal storage space, and microSD support.

