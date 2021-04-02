Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Tablets Deals Amazon

This Amazon Fire HD 8 deal is truly unbeatable

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 02, 2021, 9:38 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This Amazon Fire HD 8 deal is truly unbeatable
Another day, another awesome deal on an already affordable Fire tablet for folks who want something a lot cheaper than an Apple iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab that can fulfill pretty much the same tasks. While Amazon itself continues to sell the newest Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 editions at special prices that seem impossible to beat, Woot is charging a measly $39.99 for an older version of the e-commerce giant's 8-incher for an extremely limited time.

Namely, you have until the end of the day to take advantage of this killer new promotion, and that's assuming the Amazon-owned e-tailer will not run out of its deeply discounted inventory earlier than that. Both blue and "punch red" flavors are already out of stock at the time of this writing, leaving bargain hunters with a single black option accommodating 32 gigs of data available... if you hurry.

Released back in 2017, this Fire HD 8 model is not radically different from its 2020 sequel, looking virtually identical on the outside while packing a slightly slower 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1.5 gigs of RAM. Priced at one point as high as $109.99, the low to mid-end Android-based slate is today just as incredibly cheap as Amazon's newer but arguably humbler Fire 7.

Your 40 bucks will buy you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, mind you, backed by a 90-day limited warranty provided by none other than Amazon. In addition to the aforementioned specifications, the seventh-gen Fire HD 8 has a pretty impressive 12 hours of battery life going for it, as well as a reasonably sharp display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

All in all, it's hard to imagine getting better value for just $39.99 right now, and yes, Amazon Prime members are even eligible for free standard shipping.

