Amazon's gargantuan Echo Show 15 smart display scores its biggest discount in months

Deals
Amazon's gargantuan Echo Show 15 smart display scores its biggest discount in months
Do you need the biggest Alexa-powered smart display on the market right now? Probably not. Not when the newest Echo Show 8 edition is right there, discounted by a rare 60 bucks from an already reasonable list price of $150, and for the most part, capable of performing the exact same tasks as the Echo Show 15.

But that doesn't mean you wouldn't want to outfit your kitchen, living room, or guest room with a 15.6-inch smart device equipped with a third-gen Alexa voice remote if the opportunity to get such a product at an irresistible price were to arise.

Echo Show 15

Smart Display with Alexa, Wall Mountable, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Alexa Voice Remote Included
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon
 

While we're not entirely certain we'd go so far as to call Amazon's latest Echo Show 15 deal irresistible in the truest sense of the word, it's definitely not every day that you can save 80 bucks on this absolutely massive, decidedly versatile, and undeniably feature-packed gadget.

Normally available for $279.99, the first-of-a-kind jumbo-sized smart display did drop to an even lower price for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, but there's obviously no way to know if that record high $95 discount will return... at least until the next holiday shopping season.

Since then, the best bargain hunters could do was save $75 before Christmas, which means that this hot new Valentine's Day offer beats Amazon's Christmas promotion on the same product. That certainly doesn't happen very often, further highlighting the appeal of a rather unique gadget in an otherwise fairly crowded and competitive industry.

The Echo Show 15's closest and most fierce rival is probably the Nest Hub Max, but with a significantly smaller and lower-quality screen and somehow a higher price point at the time of this writing, Google's largest smart display clearly cannot be considered a worthy opponent at the end of the day... unless you really, really, really hate Alexa.

Apart from a huge Full HD panel that can display everything from video recipes to your favorite Netflix and Disney+ shows, this big guy also comes with a (mediocre) camera for video calls and conferences, as well as a couple of decent but not exactly mind-blowing speakers, and somewhat surprisingly, no built-in smart home hub capabilities. Clearly, Amazon had to make a compromise or two in order to keep the price tag nice and reasonable, but if you ask us, there are no elements that could be deemed major deal breakers.

