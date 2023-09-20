Amazon unveils its new generation Echo Show 8 with improved design and clearer sound

During its Devices & Services event today, Amazon unveiled a series of new products and service improvements. One of these was the third-gen Echo Show 8, among other new and exciting Echo devices.





The new Echo Show 8 has been completely redesigned, with a new edge-to-edge glass display, soft curvatures, and a faster processor. It also runs a new model of Alexa that can process common smart home requests locally, making them 40% faster. The audio experience has been improved with clearer sound, better bass, and room adaptation technology.



Video calls are also better, with a centered 13-megapixel camera and an enhanced audio pipeline that reduces background noise. The Echo Show 8 also has a built-in smart home hub that supports Zigbee, Sidewalk, Thread, Bluetooth, and Matter, making it easy to control compatible lights, locks, and sensors.





The new Echo Show 8 will be available for pre-order starting today for $149.99 in two colors: Glacier White and Charcoal. The device will begin shipping on October 25th.













Adaptive Content

However, aesthetics and specifications aside, the most notable feature of the new Echo Show is the new Adaptive Content. This uses the device's camera to detect how close you are to it and then adjusts the content on the screen accordingly. For example, if you're across the room, the screen will show you simplified news headlines and recipe ideas. As you get closer, the screen will automatically switch to a more detailed view.









If you're enrolled in visual ID, the content will also be personalized to you and show you more relevant information. The new home screen also includes shortcut icons for your most used widgets, which you can open with just a tap. Basically, the new Echo Show 8 can automatically adjust what it shows you on the screen based on how close you are to it and your preferences. This makes it easier to see and use the device, and it also makes the home screen more personal.





Owners of older Echo Show devices, such as the 2nd and 3rd generation Echo Show 8, will also be able to enjoy the benefits of Adaptive Content as this feature will be making its way to these devices as well next month, and then to other Echo Show devices early next year.





Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Later this fall, Amazon will release the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition. This model has a new photo-forward mode that makes your personal photos the primary rotating content on the ambient screen.



Your photos will rotate every 30 seconds, and you'll receive 25 GB of storage from Amazon Photos. Prime members already get free, unlimited high-resolution photo storage, and they can use this additional storage to back up videos as well.



The Echo Show 8 Photos Edition will be available later this fall for $159.99 and includes a six-month PhotosPlus subscription. This subscription gives you unlimited photo and video storage, as well as access to other features like print discounts and photo gifts. After six months, the subscription will renew for $1.99 per month, but you can cancel at any time.



An adjustable Echo Show 8 stand with USB-C charging port will also be available for $34.99. This stand allows you to adjust the angle of the Echo Show 8 to suit your needs, and it also provides a convenient way to charge your device.



