Amazon absolutely destroys the newest Echo Show 8's price with no special requirements





This is the third and obviously latest edition of the mid-sized Alexa-enabled smart display, and because you're looking at a totally random deal offered outside of special sales like Prime Day, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to slash a massive 60 bucks (or 40 percent) off a $149.99 list price that never really felt that excessive to begin with.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





After all, the Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub Max normally costs a whopping $229, and although the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is clearly smaller, it's in no way less powerful or versatile than Google's "regular" Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which typically fetches $99.99.





Compared to its own predecessor, this newest Echo Show 8 generation is marketed as "better inside and out", supporting among others "room-filling" spatial audio technology while rocking a decidedly familiar yet subtly refined exterior design made from 29 percent recycled materials.





The front-facing camera is not only smartly positioned in the center of this bad boy's top screen bezel but also equipped with auto-framing technology likely to come in handy during video calls, and on top of everything, the cheaper-than-ever smart display features built-in Zigbee smart home hub functionality as well to keep your house neatly organized with the help of just a few compatible accessories and nothing else.





The touchscreen component is certainly not bad, sporting a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, while the sound quality should be outright impressive for a sub-$100 product when taking into consideration the aforementioned spatial audio support and the more than respectable 2-inch size of the 2023 Echo Show 8's built-in stereo speakers with a passive bass radiator included.





As smart displays (and even smart speakers) go, this might just be the greatest value proposition on the market today, but it would probably be a good idea to hurry and place your order before the $60 discount inevitably goes away.