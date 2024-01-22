Amazon absolutely destroys the newest Echo Show 8's price with no special requirements

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
It's (obviously) not Black Friday or Cyber Monday yet, the holiday season has just concluded a few weeks ago, and if history is any indication, Amazon's first big Prime Day event of 2024 is still many months away. But none of that is stopping the e-commerce giant from selling the 2023-released Echo Show 8 at a very special price out of nowhere for a presumably limited time only.

This is the third and obviously latest edition of the mid-sized Alexa-enabled smart display, and because you're looking at a totally random deal offered outside of special sales like Prime Day, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through any hoops whatsoever to slash a massive 60 bucks (or 40 percent) off a $149.99 list price that never really felt that excessive to begin with.

2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options
After all, the Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub Max normally costs a whopping $229, and although the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is clearly smaller, it's in no way less powerful or versatile than Google's "regular" Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which typically fetches $99.99.

Compared to its own predecessor, this newest Echo Show 8 generation is marketed as "better inside and out", supporting among others "room-filling" spatial audio technology while rocking a decidedly familiar yet subtly refined exterior design made from 29 percent recycled materials.

The front-facing camera is not only smartly positioned in the center of this bad boy's top screen bezel but also equipped with auto-framing technology likely to come in handy during video calls, and on top of everything, the cheaper-than-ever smart display features built-in Zigbee smart home hub functionality as well to keep your house neatly organized with the help of just a few compatible accessories and nothing else.

The touchscreen component is certainly not bad, sporting a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, while the sound quality should be outright impressive for a sub-$100 product when taking into consideration the aforementioned spatial audio support and the more than respectable 2-inch size of the 2023 Echo Show 8's built-in stereo speakers with a passive bass radiator included.

As smart displays (and even smart speakers) go, this might just be the greatest value proposition on the market today, but it would probably be a good idea to hurry and place your order before the $60 discount inevitably goes away.

