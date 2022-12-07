Amazon makes the gargantuan Echo Show 15 even more attractive with Fire TV

Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speakers and smart displays have pretty much always been able to do a lot of neat things, taking voice commands for tasks as diverse as music streaming, smart home controls, setting timers and alarms, delivering news briefings, and even video calls and video streaming.





But until today, one thing an Echo Show could not do was replace your Fire TV box, stick, or cube. Following an announcement that went somewhat unnoticed back in September, that's now ready to change with a simple (and free) software update

If you already own a gargantuan Amazon Echo Show 15 , this latest update currently being rolled out over-the-air for anyone to effortlessly download will add the Fire TV "experience" to your feature-packed smart display, making it a lot easier to watch your favorite content across platforms like YouTube TV, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+.





If you want to own this big guy now that it can act as a Fire TV streaming device replacement for your kitchen or even living room, Amazon is running a special sale to celebrate and highlight the new update, allowing you to pick up the Echo Show 15 alongside a nice and handy third-gen Alexa Voice Remote at a combined $85 discount from a $279.98 list price.





The remote will obviously make it easier to access and control the Echo Show 15's Fire TV experience, but you don't have to get the accessory if you don't want to. Then again, existing Echo Show 15 owners are only charged $9.99 for the add-on right now when placing an order directly from their smart displays, so if you do plan to stream video stuff on Amazon's largest Echo device, you should probably buy the remote too.





If not, you'll be stuck with a virtual remote that's unlikely to be as easy to navigate for crystal clear reasons, as well as voice commands directed at the Echo Show 15 itself. The jumbo-sized smart display, meanwhile, is also being enriched with spatial audio processing technology as part of this software update, thus working on improving its sound in addition to the accessibility of its video content.



