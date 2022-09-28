Amazon introduces its most powerful Fire TV Cube, new Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Amazon introduced a bunch of new devices just two weeks ahead of its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale event, which is scheduled to take place between October 11-12. Among these, the new Fire TV Cube seems worthy of highlighting considering the improvements Amazon has added in comparison with the previous models.
First off, Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube is the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile streaming media player ever made by the US giant. It has a high-end 2GHz octa-core processor, Wi-Fi 6E support to deliver a smooth streaming experience, and HDMI input that allows users to easily connect it to a TV, Blu-ray players, and other similar devices.
The Fire TV Cube is 20% more powerful than the previous generation and it can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa. It also packs support for cinematic 4K Ultra, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Besides HDMI port and Wi-Fi 6E support, the all-new Fire TV Cube also comes with Super Resolution Upscaling.
All-new Fire TV Cube
With Super Resolution Upscaling, the Fire TV Cube takes content from movies originally made in HD and upscale it on a 4K display. The technology is meant to provide enhanced picture quality by converting HD content into 4K for better detail, contrast, and clarity.
The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with a new Remote Finder feature that allows users to find it more easily by saying “Alexa, find my remote” (or use the dedicated button in Fire TV app to make the Alexa Remote Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker emit an audible ring).
Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Also, the new remote includes two new customizable buttons that can be programmed to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, or anything else Alexa can do. More importantly, the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.
Starting today, the new Fire TV Cube is available for pre-order in the US for just $140. The all-new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is also available for pre-order for only $35.
