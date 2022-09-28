Amazon updates its Echo smart speaker lineup

Echo Dot

Amazon seems to be truly committed to the smart home fantasy. And if Alexa is the brain of its vision, the Echo is… the voice? The Echo series is Amazon’s smart speaker lineup, and today, the company announced a number of upgrades that are set to make it even better.Firstly, the Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock both saw a redesign of their audio architecture, with more base and greater clarity being introduced, while keeping the same design. The latest generation now features support for new tap gesture controls, and has temperature sensors and eero built-in.The latter enables the expansion of a user’s wi-fi network coverage. In addition to the standard Echo Dots, Amazon also unveiled two new Echo Dot Kids designs - an Owl and a Dragon. The standard Echo Dot is available in 3 colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock - in 2. The former retails at $49.99, while the latter - at $59.99. The new Echo Dot Kids designs both cost $59.99.The Echo Studio, Amazon’s most advanced smart speaker, will see a couple of improvements to its already exceptional sound. Firstly, spatial audio technology will make its way to the speaker, complementing the existing support for Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Secondly, there will be an upgrade to frequency range extension.According to Amazon, the improvements in audio quality will enable Echo Studio to “mirror the performance of a hi-fi stereo system”. The update will roll out to other compatible models in the near future. The Echo Studio retails at $199.99, and is now available in a new Glacier White color.Lastly, the Echo Auto has seen a redesign, and is now slimmer and more compact than ever before. The new adhesive mount makes attaching the smart speaker a breeze, which in turn makes bringing smart features to your car easier than ever before. The Echo Auto will be priced at $54.99.