Incredible new deal bundles Amazon's deeply discounted Echo Show 8 with a free Echo Show 5 Kids

If you feel like Amazon's otherwise extensive and super-compelling Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sales have been rather underwhelming in terms of discounts on the e-commerce giant's own in-house Echo products... you're probably right.

Even if you don't necessarily feel that way, it's hard, nay, almost impossible to think of a better deal than a special Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids bundle at a whopping $154.99 below the two's combined list prices.

These 2021-released smart displays are "typically" available for $129.99 and $94.99 apiece respectively, and although their prices are currently heavily marked down if you choose to purchase the two separately as well, buying them together will take your savings to a whole new level.

In fact, the kid-friendly second-gen mini-Echo Show can essentially be yours for free right now when paying 60 bucks less than usual for the larger and more "normal"-looking second-gen Echo Show 8. That makes this killer promotion an absolute no-brainer for families, as well as... pretty much anyone who knows a family the least bit interested in technology.

Alexa can deliver loads of fun, helpful, educational, and informative experiences for both parents and children of (more or less) all ages on these devices, managing your smart home, making video calls (yes, even the model for kids), playing your favorite movies and TV shows, streaming music, supplying recipe ideas and step-by-step cooking instructions, setting alarms, and even accessing games.

The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is obviously more powerful and versatile in every way compared to the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, which in turn arguably looks more appealing in the eyes of its target audience with a bright "Chameleon" design while also including a bonus 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription at no extra cost.

That's an insane amount of value for a very reasonable price, and if you're on a tight budget, we can't think of many better Christmas gifts for a friend or relative and their child. 
