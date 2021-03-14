Amazon is holding its best sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays in several months

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Even better, the e-commerce giant's Alexa-controlled smart speakers and smart displays are often available at substantial discounts with no strings attached whatsoever, and no, you don't always need to wait for a special occasion (like Black Friday, Prime Day, Christmas, or Valentine's Day) to see those affordable prices further reduced to give the competition a run for its money



Case in point, the latest batch of killer Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 8 deals, which don't seem to be connected in any way to an upcoming event or holiday of any sort. While not exactly unique or unprecedented, these hot new discounts are objectively superior to everything Amazon has offered in the last few months in terms of savings on the same feature-packed products.



The diminutive and playful 2020-released Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition, for instance, is going back down to its ultra-low price from January with a refresh of that $20 discount which equates to a considerable 33 percent slashed off its $59.99 MSRP.



Meanwhile, the compact Meanwhile, the compact Echo Show 5 smart display hasn't been cheaper than right now since early February, fetching at the time of this writing a cool 40 bucks less than its usual price of $89.99. The larger Echo Show 8 model is impressively only slightly costlier than back in October 2020, hitting its lowest price point in over four months with a massive $55 reduction.



The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 can also be purchased alongside a Blink Mini indoor smart security camera at combined discounts of around 50 percent, while the fourth-gen "regular" Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock are themselves on sale for anywhere between 20 and 30 percent less than usual today, which is decent albeit far from earth-shattering.