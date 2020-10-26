Apple to launch redesigned AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro 2 in 2021, new HomePod too

Apple AirPods 3





A new wireless chip is planned for the earphones, which could mean an improved audio experience and reduced Bluetooth latency. Luxshare Precision Industry and Goertek are expected to handle production.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

In addition to a new pair of AirPods, Apple is looking at revamping AirPods Pro. The second-generation model should make an appearance in the second half of next year and could boast a Galaxy Buds-like design.



Apple is said to be having trouble integrating its noise-cancelation technology into the smaller earbud alongside the necessary wireless antennas and microphones, so the final design could be ‘less ambitious.’



Apple AirPods Studio – Delayed

Apple is working on high-end over-ear headphones dubbed



Sources speaking to Bloomberg say Apple faced issues with the headband – it was deemed too tight in testing. The latter was originally meant to be interchangeable, but that feature seems to have been axed.



The size of the touch pads on either side of the headphones has been reduced too. However, the good news is that the ear cups should still be interchangeable, allowing users to personalize AirPods Studio.



Jon Prosser recently said that AirPods Studio won’t be ready to ship until December at the very earliest. If Apple avoids more hiccups, the announcement could happen at the rumored November event, but a release in 2021 seems more likely.

Mystery third HomePod model

Apple recently introduce the HomePod mini but a revamped version of the original $299 HomePod is also in the works. It should hit shelves at some point next year, but Bloomberg had no information to share about it.



People familiar with the matter did, however, reveal that Apple has thought about launching a third model to sit between the original $299 HomePod and the new $99 HomePod mini. These plans aren’t set in stone yet.



