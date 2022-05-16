Amazon outdoes itself (and Samsung) with the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals ever









Deeply discounted a number of times in the recent past by both their manufacturers and various major US retailers with and without strings attached, the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are pretty much as affordable as they've ever been at the time of this writing... with a nice cherry on top.



That's right, Amazon is currently offering big upfront savings on the ultra-high-end handsets themselves and the opportunity to score the That's right, Amazon is currently offering big upfront savings on the ultra-high-end handsets themselvesthe opportunity to score the Galaxy Watch 4 free of any additional charge. Samsung's newest non-Classic smartwatch is normally priced at $250 and up, and while solo purchases get $50 slashed off list right now, buying the Wear OS timepiece alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 5G can save you up to a whopping $230.



That's on top of the already massive 400 bucks Amazon is shaving off the $1,800 regular price of the unlocked Z Fold 3 5G or the up to $200 Z Flip 3 5G buyers can save sans jumping through hoops or adding other products to their cart.



Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 4 discount doesn't appear to apply to all versions of Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 4 discount doesn't appear to apply to all versions of Samsung 's sporty Apple Watch Series 7 alternative, so unless we're missing something, bargain hunters may need to "settle" for a gratis 44mm GPS-only model when hitting the "add both to cart" button in the "extra savings" section of Amazon's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 product listings.



It almost goes without saying that these hot new Amazon deals easily eclipse what Samsung is currently offering (without a trade-in), as well as all past promotions organized by third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. That being said, one of the year's biggest shopping days is right around the corner, and it might be wise to be prepared to see even better It almost goes without saying that these hot new Amazon deals easily eclipse what Samsung is currently offering (without a trade-in), as well as all past promotions organized by third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. That being said, one of the year's biggest shopping days is right around the corner, and it might be wise to be prepared to see even better Amazon Prime Day deals offered on devices like these two, as well as many others.