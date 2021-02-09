The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
So far so good, but, subsequently, the Galaxy S21 series codenames started appearing next to lesser chargers, and the phones even shipped without bricks in the box, while even the 45W charging support that was listed on the S20 Ultra has now gone from the S21 Ultra's info.
Make of it what you will but either the expensive S21 models like the Ultra support faster than 25W charging with the respective Samsung-certified brick, or the company intends to launch a 65W charger for something else entirely.
We hope it's the former, but will keep our ear to the ground regarding exactly where will the Samsung EP-TA865 charger land. In the meantime, below are the best fast chargers you can currently buy for your Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra phones.
