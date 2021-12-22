Notification Center

Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 appears on Geekbench

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 appears on Geekbench
The next Xiaomi flagship series will be officially unveiled on December 28th, and even though the Chinese company failed to deliver on the promises that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone (Motorola pipped Xiaomi on that one), we’re pretty excited about the lineup. And that’s because we now have a Geekbench score of the 12 Pro model.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro appeared on the Geekbench result sheets with model number 2201122C, and a familiar processor cores layout. Qualcomm officially unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 a couple of weeks ago and judging by the architecture of the chip and its cores, we’re pretty sure that the Xiaomi 12 Pro features the new silicon (not that we don’t believe Xiaomi).


It is an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked 1.79GHz, 3 cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and one core clocked at 3GHz. The device scored 1224 and 3823 for single and multi-core performance respectively, which is completely in line with the results posted by Qualcomm using their reference device (1235 and 3837 on Geekbench).

Here's a table comparing the Geekbench scores of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 against various other chipsets.
ProcessorGeekBench 5
Single-core		GeekBench 5
Multi-core
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
(Xiaomi 12 Pro)		1,2243,823
Snapdragon 8 Gen1
(Qualcomm Reference device)		1,2353,837
Snapdragon 888
(Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, others)		1,1003,500
Apple A15 Bionic
(iPhone 13 series)		1,7304,700
Apple A14 Bionic
(iPhone 12 series)
1,6004,300
Apple A13 Bionic
(iPhone 11 series)		1,3303,440
Google Tensor
(Pixel 6 and 6 Pro)		1,0402,830

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features at a glance


  • Up to 3GHz Kryo CPU with Cortex-X2 cores.
  • 30% faster Adreno GPU with 25% lower power consumption.
  • The world’s first X65 5G modem to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds.
  • First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.
  • First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.
  • Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.
  • Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.
  • 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.
  • Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.
  • First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.

Xiaomi 12 series specifications


Apart from the Geekbench score, the listing also shows that the Xiaomi 12 Pro phone will sport 12GB of RAM. We expect three different models on December 28th - the vanilla Xiaomi 12, a Pro model, and a budget option called Xiaomi 12X. The rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra model is supposed to appear at a later date sometime next year.

Let’s get through the specs which are all but final - everything is based on leaks and rumors at this point (although some of these rumors are pretty convincing). On the camera front, the basic Xiaomi 12 is expected to come equipped with a 50MP ISOCELL sensor made by Samsung.

The back cover of the phone leaked, revealing the camera layout. There are three circular holes - a large one for the main camera, and two smaller ones, possibly for an ultra-wide snapper, and a telephoto lens. It’s believed that all three cameras in the Xiaomi 12 and 12X will feature 50MP sensors.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a 200MP main camera, and the sensor might be the recently announced Samsung ISOCELL HP1 - with the new ChameleonCell technology, aimed to improve low-light performance.

The display of the Xiaomi 12 could feature an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate - going all the way from 1Hz up to 120Hz but we’re not sure if all the models in the range will come with this technology. The budget 12X model might feature a non-LTPO 90Hz panel with FullHD resolution, while the Ultra will most likely get a 2K panel.

Xiaomi has been at the forefront of fast charging in the past couple of years, and the new devices won’t disappoint. It’s believed that the Xiaomi 12 series will feature 120W wired fast charging and 100W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 might get three 50MP, 5x zoom, and outstanding charging speeds
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rumored to have overheating issues

