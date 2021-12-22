Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 appears on Geekbench

Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 appears on Geekbench1
It is an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked 1.79GHz, 3 cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and one core clocked at 3GHz. The device scored 1224 and 3823 for single and multi-core performance respectively, which is completely in line with the results posted by Qualcomm using their reference device (1235 and 3837 on Geekbench).
|Processor
|GeekBench 5
Single-core
|GeekBench 5
Multi-core
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
(Xiaomi 12 Pro)
|1,224
|3,823
|Snapdragon 8 Gen1
(Qualcomm Reference device)
|1,235
|3,837
|Snapdragon 888
(Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, others)
|1,100
|3,500
|Apple A15 Bionic
(iPhone 13 series)
|1,730
|4,700
|Apple A14 Bionic
(iPhone 12 series)
|1,600
|4,300
|Apple A13 Bionic
(iPhone 11 series)
|1,330
|3,440
|Google Tensor
(Pixel 6 and 6 Pro)
|1,040
|2,830
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 specs and features at a glance
- Up to 3GHz Kryo CPU with Cortex-X2 cores.
- 30% faster Adreno GPU with 25% lower power consumption.
- The world’s first X65 5G modem to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds.
- First 18-bit image signal processor for mobile.
- First 8K HDR10+ video capture for mobile.
- Mega low-light capture snaps 30 images and merges the best parts into one shot.
- Always-On ISP for fast face unlocking and locking.
- 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine for voice analysis and Leica Leitz Look bokeh filters.
- Bluetooth Low Energy audio features like broadcasting, stereo recording, and voice back-channel for gaming.
- First platform with Android Ready Secure Element support, the new standard for digital car keys or drivers’ licenses.
Xiaomi 12 series specifications
Apart from the Geekbench score, the listing also shows that the Xiaomi 12 Pro phone will sport 12GB of RAM. We expect three different models on December 28th - the vanilla Xiaomi 12, a Pro model, and a budget option called Xiaomi 12X. The rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra model is supposed to appear at a later date sometime next year.
Let’s get through the specs which are all but final - everything is based on leaks and rumors at this point (although some of these rumors are pretty convincing). On the camera front, the basic Xiaomi 12 is expected to come equipped with a 50MP ISOCELL sensor made by Samsung.
The back cover of the phone leaked, revealing the camera layout. There are three circular holes - a large one for the main camera, and two smaller ones, possibly for an ultra-wide snapper, and a telephoto lens. It’s believed that all three cameras in the Xiaomi 12 and 12X will feature 50MP sensors.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a 200MP main camera, and the sensor might be the recently announced Samsung ISOCELL HP1 - with the new ChameleonCell technology, aimed to improve low-light performance.
The display of the Xiaomi 12 could feature an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate - going all the way from 1Hz up to 120Hz but we’re not sure if all the models in the range will come with this technology. The budget 12X model might feature a non-LTPO 90Hz panel with FullHD resolution, while the Ultra will most likely get a 2K panel.
Xiaomi has been at the forefront of fast charging in the past couple of years, and the new devices won’t disappoint. It’s believed that the Xiaomi 12 series will feature 120W wired fast charging and 100W wireless charging.
