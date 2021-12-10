Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 rumored to have overheating issues

The Samsung Kids mode on Galaxy phones gets improved with One UI 4.0

Another leak implies phone known as Galaxy S22 Ultra will be called Note 22

This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal available before Christmas

-$300

Foldable Oppo Find N leaks with 50MP camera, ex-OnePlus exec in charge of its simplicity

YouTube Premium now gets you 3 months of Microsoft’s ‘PC Game Pass’ for free

iFixit made see-through and X-ray wallpapers for your Series 7 Apple Watch