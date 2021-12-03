Xiaomi 12 rear panel leak shows three cameras

Xiaomi 12 rear panel leak shows three cameras1
Now, thanks to the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, we have a fair look at the back panel of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. According to the leaker, the photo is showing the back of the vanilla Xiaomi 12, meaning that the Pro and Ultra models might feature different camera configurations.
Back to the leak at hand, though. We can see a big hole for the main camera (possibly a huge 200MP sensor), and two smaller holes underneath, possibly housing the ultrawide and telephoto cameras. There’s also a cutaway for the LED flash, and a strange L-shaped hole under it.
