Xiaomi 12 rear panel leak shows three cameras

You might also like:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Xiaomi 12 has been occupying headlines lately, with leaks and rumors flying left and right. Earlier this month, Xiaomi posted a teaser on Twitter , boasting that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone equipped with the latest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Now, thanks to the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station , we have a fair look at the back panel of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. According to the leaker, the photo is showing the back of the vanilla Xiaomi 12, meaning that the Pro and Ultra models might feature different camera configurations.Back to the leak at hand, though. We can see a big hole for the main camera ( possibly a huge 200MP sensor ), and two smaller holes underneath, possibly housing the ultrawide and telephoto cameras. There’s also a cutaway for the LED flash, and a strange L-shaped hole under it.According to Digital Chat Station, the vanilla Xiaomi 12 will be officially unveiled on 12.12, while the other two models (the Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12 Ultra) might show up early next year.