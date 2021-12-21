Xiaomi announces official release date for the Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi announces official release date for the Xiaomi 120
Looks like the rumors we had in the beginning of December turned out to be true after all, as the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X are set for unveiling on the 28th (Tuesday). The event will be held in China at 7:30 PM local time.
Currently, the only fact we can be 100% sure of is that at the very least, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset—the Snapdragon 8 Gen. We are sure of that, as Xiaomi itself stated it. There is some possibility it can also be added to the regular Xiaomi 12, but that remains to be seen.
Recently, we got to see renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, matching the cases that had leaked earlier, meaning we have a pretty good idea of what to expect visually. The supposed Xiaomi 12 Ultra, though, was the one that caught the most attention out of the whole upcoming lineup.
Whatever the case is, we just have to wait a few more days, and we will get to see what Xiaomi has in store for us. Maybe the new flagships will prove to be one of the best Android phones of 2022.