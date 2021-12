Xiaomi announces official release date for the Xiaomi 12

Now, the company has not officially stated there will be three models, however, thanks to posts made from executives we have solid ground to speculate there will be at least three of them. There was also talk about an Ultra model on its way, but we don’t have any sure proof it will arrive with the three already mentioned.Currently, the only fact we can be 100% sure of is that at the very least, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset—the Snapdragon 8 Gen. We are sure of that, as Xiaomi itself stated it. There is some possibility it can also be added to the regular Xiaomi 12, but that remains to be seen.Recently, we got to see renders of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro , matching the cases that had leaked earlier, meaning we have a pretty good idea of what to expect visually. The supposed Xiaomi 12 Ultra, though, was the one that caught the most attention out of the whole upcoming lineup.A humongous and bold camera island is pictured to ride on the Ultra’s back, allegedly housing a slew of cameras. To be exact, it seems to have at least four of them including a main wide snapper, an ultra-wide, periscope telephoto with 10x zoom, and a regular telephoto with 3x zoom.Whatever the case is, we just have to wait a few more days, and we will get to see what Xiaomi has in store for us. Maybe the new flagships will prove to be one of the best Android phones of 2022.