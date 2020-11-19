Waze now fully supports Amazon's Music streaming service
The Amazon Music integration for Waze Audio Players is rolling out as we speak, but since this is a staged deployment, it might take a few days to reach all users. To benefit from the latest changes, make sure to download the latest version of Waze, and to integrate your audio app with Waze.
Keep in mind that you must be subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service’s premium subscription tier, to be able to access more than 70 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.
With the addition of Amazon Music, Waze now supports the most important music streaming services in the world, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, and Deezer.