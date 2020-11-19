iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Waze now fully supports Amazon's Music streaming service

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 19, 2020, 3:02 AM
Waze now fully supports Amazon's Music streaming service
Waze users will be happy to know they will now have another alternative when choosing to listen to their favorite music streaming service. Waze has teamed up with Amazon Music to give drivers a new way to listen to music while in the car.

Amazon Music subscribers can now tap on the new music note icon in the Waze app to start listening to their favorite songs, playlists, and stations. On top of that, Amazon Music users will receive next turn directions from Waze inside the Amazon Music app.

The Amazon Music integration for Waze Audio Players is rolling out as we speak, but since this is a staged deployment, it might take a few days to reach all users. To benefit from the latest changes, make sure to download the latest version of Waze, and to integrate your audio app with Waze.

Keep in mind that you must be subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service’s premium subscription tier, to be able to access more than 70 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

With the addition of Amazon Music, Waze now supports the most important music streaming services in the world, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, and Deezer.

