Waze announces partnership with Amazon Music, adds new features









Another major improvement coming to Waze users in October is Trip Suggestions, which shows personalized recommendations based on trips taken in the past, as well as locations recently driven to. With Waze Trip Suggestions, drivers will get all the information they need before leaving, including the time the trip will take and the traffic along the way.



Finally, there are some carpool features that Waze users in some markets will get later this month. The so-called “real-time rides” feature is meant to notify Waze drivers when they leave about riders on their route that are looking to carpool. This feature will also include an integration with Moovit.