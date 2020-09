Waze adds Batman and The Riddler voices, moods, car icons

Waze and Warner Bros. have teamed up to offer users the ride of their lives. From today and until October 31, 2020, Waze users will be able to activate either Batman's or The Riddler's voices while they're driving.Batman is voiced by Kevin Conroy, while The Riddler will guide users through the voice of Wally Wingert. What can be more satisfying for a DC fan than to get to navigation tips from their favorite superheroes? The new features are available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, across the entire globe.But wait, there's more! Waze announced that curated playlists meant to get you in the mood are now available on Spotify. Waze users can now listen to the DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlists on Spotify while driving via the Audio Player included within the app.Last but not least, Waze users can now change their car icons with new ones that reflect their voice choices: the Batmobile or The Riddler's racer. The partnership between Waze and Warner Bros. offers Waze users and DC fans the whole package: voice navigation, moods, and cars.To drive with Batman and The Riddler while listening to their character-inspired tunes, you'll have to search Spotify for two specific playlists: Drive with Batman and Drive with The Riddler . Their voices can be enabled directly from within the Waze app.