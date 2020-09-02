Waze adds Batman and The Riddler voices, moods, car icons
Batman is voiced by Kevin Conroy, while The Riddler will guide users through the voice of Wally Wingert. What can be more satisfying for a DC fan than to get to navigation tips from their favorite superheroes? The new features are available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, across the entire globe.
Last but not least, Waze users can now change their car icons with new ones that reflect their voice choices: the Batmobile or The Riddler's racer. The partnership between Waze and Warner Bros. offers Waze users and DC fans the whole package: voice navigation, moods, and cars.
To drive with Batman and The Riddler while listening to their character-inspired tunes, you'll have to search Spotify for two specific playlists: Drive with Batman and Drive with The Riddler. Their voices can be enabled directly from within the Waze app.