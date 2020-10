Snag 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99

Amazon revealed Prime Day will take place between October 13-14, but many companies have already put out early deals that might not be back for Amazon's sale. The following deal is likely to be available during and after Prime Day, so there's probably no reason to hurry.As the title says, Amazon offers 3 months of Music for just $0.99 , a great opportunity for those who haven't tried the music streaming service to give it a go for more than a month. It's important to mention that the limited time offer is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited.On the bright side, if you're a Prime member who hasn't tried the service yet, you'll receive 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, not just 3. Of course, after the promotional period, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members), unless you cancel it before the offer expires.Amazon hasn't revealed a deadline for the Music Unlimited deal, but it does say that it's a limited time offer. It will probably be available throughout the next week as well to celebrate Prime Day, but don't take our word for it.