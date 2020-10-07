Snag 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99
As the title says, Amazon offers 3 months of Music for just $0.99, a great opportunity for those who haven't tried the music streaming service to give it a go for more than a month. It's important to mention that the limited time offer is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited.
On the bright side, if you're a Prime member who hasn't tried the service yet, you'll receive 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, not just 3. Of course, after the promotional period, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members), unless you cancel it before the offer expires.
Amazon hasn't revealed a deadline for the Music Unlimited deal, but it does say that it's a limited time offer. It will probably be available throughout the next week as well to celebrate Prime Day, but don't take our word for it.