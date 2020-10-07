Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View
Deals Wireless service Amazon Music

Snag 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 07, 2020, 6:15 AM
Snag 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99
Amazon revealed Prime Day will take place between October 13-14, but many companies have already put out early deals that might not be back for Amazon's sale. The following deal is likely to be available during and after Prime Day, so there's probably no reason to hurry.

As the title says, Amazon offers 3 months of Music for just $0.99, a great opportunity for those who haven't tried the music streaming service to give it a go for more than a month. It's important to mention that the limited time offer is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited.

On the bright side, if you're a Prime member who hasn't tried the service yet, you'll receive 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, not just 3. Of course, after the promotional period, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members), unless you cancel it before the offer expires.

Amazon hasn't revealed a deadline for the Music Unlimited deal, but it does say that it's a limited time offer. It will probably be available throughout the next week as well to celebrate Prime Day, but don't take our word for it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Snag 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99
Popular stories
These awesome Prime Day deals on some of Amazon's most popular devices are already live
Popular stories
Amazon kicks off the Prime Day madness with early Echo Show 5 deals
Popular stories
Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20+ can be yours at a huge $500 discount... without 5G
Popular stories
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Popular stories
Save $40 when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless