Trendsetter Google Pixel 8 hits lowest price on record
The Pixel 8 is a phone that makes you think positively about the future of smartphones, thanks to its unique blend of design, AI capabilities, and affordability. It's even cheaper than usual on Amazon subsidiary Woot for the next three days, provided it doesn't sell out before then.

The Pixel 8 and its bigger sibling kickstarted an AI revolution in the industry, spurring competitors into action. You don't make it to the best phones of 2024 list on the strength of new technologies alone though.

6.2 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Google Tensor G3 chip | 50MP+12MP cameras | 4,575mAh battery | 7 years of software support
The phone has perfected what was already great about its predecessor. Its 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display makes it easier to hold than other high-end phones and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits makes it incredibly bright and clear.

The Tensor G3 chip ensures that there's no shortage of power and 8GB of RAM makes multitasking a breeze.  The homebrewed chip also powers the generative AI and machine learning features that make the phone stand out. 

The phone can accurately transcribe voices and summarize lengthy web pages for a quick lowdown. The Google Assistant also takes less time to process your commands. 

The Pixel 8 has the same 50MP main camera as the pricier Pixel 8 Pro, which is joined by a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It's one heck of a camera system and in certain situations, it outperforms the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro. And, of course, you get the Pixel specials such as dual exposure controls and astrophotography and new features like Magic Editor.

The phone will be supported for seven years, so it will last longer than other handsets.

The 128GB Pixel 8 retails for $699.99, but right now, you can get it for only $539.99 on Woot. That's a discount of $160 and brings the price of the phone down to a new low. You won't find another smartphone like this in this price range.

