Tough, magnetic, and pretty — Galaxy S26 cases from ESR are here!

The ESR product family for Galaxy S26
Cases, chargers, screen protectors and more by ESR | Image by ESR
This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung’s new flagship series has been announced, and the crown jewel — the Galaxy S26 Ultra — looks as pretty as ever. If your finger is hovering over that “pre-order” button, you are probably also considering a nice case to go with it!

But which one do you pick? Well, how about a case that comes with an intelligent Camera Guard frame that also doubles as a kickstand? And, of course, it adds a magnetic ring on the back for compatibility with Qi2 25W wireless chargers and stands.

Well, that’s what ESR cases have for you! Plus, an ecosystem of CryoBoost chargers and stands — wireless chargers that keep your phone cool and safe:

ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Stash Stand)



Shop on Amazon | ESR Store


The Classic Hybrid case is built with a blend of TPU and polycarbonate to give you that soft, grippy, and protective frame, with a durable rear panel that resists daily wear and tear, while its translucency lets the Galaxy S26 shine through.

It is only 1.5 mm thin, and yet has a magnetic ring that latches with a 1,500 g magnetic force to ensure you get that Qi2 functionality, and full 25 W charging!

The frame features ESR’s signature Air Guard corners, which provide massive drop protection (up to 16 feet) and impact resistance. There’s a protective lip around the screen, raised at 1.4 mm, and a camera edge, which is 1.35 mm.

The Camera Guard you will find surrounding your lenses is a zinc-alloy frame that can pop out and act as a kickstand. Its hinge has a 15°–85° range, so the phone can easily be propped up in either landscape or portrait orientation. Either for gaming and movies or video calls and writing.

ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case (Stash Stand)



Shop on Amazon | ESR Store


The Cyber Tough Magnetic Case increases the protection factor but still arrives in style.

A mix of a robust PC back, soft TPE frame, and an internal PORON lining, which is an extra layer of tough shock-absorbing material. Plus, ESR’s proprietary Air Guard corners. The Cyber Tough Magnetic Case achieves protection for drops up to 23 feet — seven times the military-grade protection standard!

The screen lip is 1.7 mm to keep that Dynamic AMOLED pristine, and the Camera Guard kickstand is back. Again, with a wide span of seamless 15°–85°, you can use it to prop the phone in both landscape and portrait orientation.

Of course, it also adds a 1,500 g magnetic ring to ensure the phone will latch on to magnetic chargers.

ESR Ultrafit Armorite Pro: easy-apply screen protector



Armorite Pro on Amazon | ESR Store
Armorite on Amazon | ESR Store


ESR’s cases and screen protectors are designed to be a perfect fit, so they don’t get in each other’s way or overlap.

My favorite feature is that they come with an easy-install vat to ensure that you can line the protector up and apply it quickly, easily, and accurately. Plus, it ensures a dust-free and bubble-free application. Place the phone in, pull on a tab — it’s done.

The Ultrafit Armorite Pro promises up to 9x the impact absorption of generic tempered glass screen protectors. It’s made with accessory glass by Corning — the manufacturer that makes the Gorilla Glass for flagship phones, and the one that Samsung is partnered with.

It has 95% light transmittance and lowers reflections to 1.9% to ensure those pretty AMOLED colors shine through right.

The slightly more affordable ESR Ultrafit Armorite screen protector has all the same specs — 9H hardness, 95% optical transmittance, 1.9% light reflection, and an install vat are included. The only difference is that it’s made of double ion-exchanged aluminosilicate tempered glass, quoted to have 6x the impact absorption of generic tempered glass protectors.

ESR OmniLock Car Chargers (Qi2 25W / MagSafe)



Shop on Amazon | ESR Store


The OmniLock Car Chargers are a new upgrade from ESR. The arm now has a 360-degree rotation for convenience and ease of adjustment while on the go, and the design does not prevent airflow from the car vent.

It comes with a 58 W car lighter adapter for easy plug and play. The OmniLock Car Charger is up to the latest MagSafe / Qi2 spec, capable of delivering 25 W wireless charging.

The integrated proprietary CryoBoost fan will keep the device cool — even if the screen is on and you are using Maps for navigation.

The design has been made for easy attachment to car vents, with an included overtightening prevention to ensure you don’t damage your vent.

The magnets inside the OmniLock Car Charger will pull at the phone with a 1,600 g strength, ensuring that it doesn’t drop during bumps.


Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
