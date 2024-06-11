The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon
Want to experience the Sony in-ear sound without breaking the bank? In such a case, it’s probably better to skip the flagship WF-1000XM4 or their successor. What you can get at quite decent prices, though, are the WF-C700N. These typically cost just about $120, but they’re now available for less than $90, thanks to Amazon’s sweeter-than-sweet limited-time promo.
It helps you save 28% on the model in Black, which sounds like a pretty generous offer, given that they’re usually sold at about 18% off. By the way, neither Best Buy nor Walmart offer this particular coating at such irresistible prices. That’s how you know Amazon’s deal is quite impressive indeed. Since these are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, they give you plenty of value for your money.
Sound-wise, the WF-C700N are ideal for users who don’t want too much sub-bass and lower frequencies. They give you clear vocals, crisp instrumentals, and decent treble, which should please most users. Like most options on the market, these are also suitable for phone calls.
Their battery life is respectable as well. You get up to 15 hours out of them with the charging case. They also support fast charging, giving you up to an hour of enjoyment from a 10-minute charge.
While certainly not as great as Sony’s flagship options, the WF-C700N aren’t half bad for their asking price. And now that you can get them at 28% off, they’re certainly even more attractive to Sony fans on a tight budget. Give them a try while Amazon’s limited-time deal is still available.
These puppies are a great option for cash-strapped music lovers because they have a super comfortable and lightweight design, impressive passive noise isolation, and balanced sound. Like most options nowadays, they also have active noise cancellation (ANC). The technology used here may not please everyone, though, as it doesn’t work quite as well as some other options in this segment.
