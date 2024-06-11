Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The budget-friendly Sony WF-C700N have plunged below the $90 mark on Amazon
Want to experience the Sony in-ear sound without breaking the bank? In such a case, it’s probably better to skip the flagship WF-1000XM4 or their successor. What you can get at quite decent prices, though, are the WF-C700N. These typically cost just about $120, but they’re now available for less than $90, thanks to Amazon’s sweeter-than-sweet limited-time promo. 

The Sony WF-C700N are now 28% cheaper on Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N are affordable in-ear headphones that are now available for less than $90 on Amazon. They offer good passive noise isolation, have a comfortable fit, deliver up to 15 hours of playtime per charge, and give you a balanced sound without too much bass. Get yours now and save 28% on Amazon.
$34 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


It helps you save 28% on the model in Black, which sounds like a pretty generous offer, given that they’re usually sold at about 18% off.  By the way, neither Best Buy nor Walmart offer this particular coating at such irresistible prices. That’s how you know Amazon’s deal is quite impressive indeed. Since these are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, they give you plenty of value for your money. 

These puppies are a great option for cash-strapped music lovers because they have a super comfortable and lightweight design, impressive passive noise isolation, and balanced sound. Like most options nowadays, they also have active noise cancellation (ANC). The technology used here may not please everyone, though, as it doesn’t work quite as well as some other options in this segment.

Sound-wise, the WF-C700N are ideal for users who don’t want too much sub-bass and lower frequencies. They give you clear vocals, crisp instrumentals, and decent treble, which should please most users. Like most options on the market, these are also suitable for phone calls.

Their battery life is respectable as well. You get up to 15 hours out of them with the charging case. They also support fast charging, giving you up to an hour of enjoyment from a 10-minute charge. 

While certainly not as great as Sony’s flagship options, the WF-C700N aren’t half bad for their asking price. And now that you can get them at 28% off, they’re certainly even more attractive to Sony fans on a tight budget. Give them a try while Amazon’s limited-time deal is still available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
19 stories
11 Jun, 2024
The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon
06 Jun, 2024
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
04 Jun, 2024
The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
27 May, 2024
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless