Supposed Google Pixel 8 Pro specs leaked on Twitter
Given the success of its latest phones, it seems that Google has succeeded in creating phones the general public likes. Indeed, the Google Pixel line is perfect for those who want to enjoy a pure Android experience. The Pixel 7 Pro became a champion for many when it came out last year, and it deservedly earned a spot on our list of the best phones in 2023. But what can we expect from the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro? A tweet might be throwing some light on the matter.
A recent tweet supposedly leaked the specs of Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 Pro. The post was published by Yogesh Brar (via @heyitsyogesh), known for making predictions on upcoming phones’ specs, though the information he tweets isn’t always 100% correct. With that said, Brar suggests what we might expect from Google’s next flagship device and gives a probable time for the new phone’s release, setting it in October.
Google Pixel 8 Pro— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 17, 2023
- 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz
- Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip
- 12GB RAM
- 128/256GB storage
- Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)
- Selfie: 11MP
- Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP
- Android 14
- 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging
Launch: October
According to the tweet, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro could have a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 7 Pro also has a 6.7-inch OLED display with the same refresh rate, it lacks the rumored LTPO technology the new phone might feature.
This technology adapts the screen’s refresh rate depending on what’s being shown, optimizing the refresh rate between one and 120Hz. When looking at a static image, an LTPO display will keep the refresh rate at its minimum and gear up to the full 120Hz for scrolling or gaming. That way, users enjoy an improved visual experience and optimized battery performance. Currently, only high-end flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra feature an LTPO OLED display.
Other than that, Brar suggests that the Pixel 8 Pro will come with 12GB RAM on deck, the same as last year’s flagship. If the information posted on Twitter turns out to be correct, we can also expect the new Google Pixel 8 Pro to feature a Google Tensor G3+Titan chip.
Moreover, the upcoming Google phone will probably have a triple camera configuration and a 4,950mAh battery that supports 27W wired fast charging and wireless charging. The flagship phone by Google might run on Android 14 out of the box.
Google hasn’t confirmed neither the specs nor the expected release month Brar suggests in his tweet. A couple of weeks ago, leaked images on Reddit, which then came to Slashleaks, provided the public with the first-ever look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
