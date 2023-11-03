Spooked by iPhone 15's strong sales, Galaxy S24 Unpacked might return to US next month





We have been hearing for a while now that Samsung may move up the launch of its next S series flagship series to preempt the success of the iPhone 15 , which has proven to be one of the best phones of 2023.





SBS Biz Galaxy S24 will be launched in early January. Now, this is what rumors have been saying, with a Galaxy S24 entered production in late October and will be revealed in mid to late January. In contrast, the South Korean outletreports that thewill be launched in early January. Now, this is what rumors have been saying, with a recent one from leaker Ice Universe claiming that theentered production in late October and will be revealed in mid to late January. In contrast, the Galaxy S23 series was announced in February.





And it's not just the release date that has been influenced by the iPhone 15 's strong sales. Samsung is also bringing back the Unpacked event to the US. Samsung held its last Unpacked event in South Korea, which was interesting, given all other recent high-profile events either took place in the US or Europe.





SBS Biz claims that the Galaxy S24 series will be announced on January 17, 2024, in San Francisco, US. The decision has apparently been finalized and preparations are underway for the launch.



