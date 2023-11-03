This is what the Galaxy S24 would look like next to the S23 if the rumors end up being true
1
The way Samsung designs its Galaxy S-series hasn't changed too much throughout the last three or even four generations, with the overall look of the company's flagship phones remaining fairly similar year over year. The upcoming Galaxy S24 series, however, is said to finally introduce significant enough changes to make the new models stand out from their predecessors, especially when it comes to the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.
To help visualize the design changes that are expected with the Galaxy S24 series, we have partnered with a 3D artist to create renders of the whole lineup. Of course, these renders are based on rumours and leaks, so as much as they could end up being very close to the actual devices, they could also be just as inaccurate. That being said, the overall picture being painted by reputable leakers goes something along the lines of what you see below.
Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus design changes
Galaxy S24 on the left, Galaxy S23 on the right.
You can probably see for yourself that the most stark change is the frame. The Galaxy S24 drops the pebble-like shape, transforming the edges and sides from oval to flat. By the looks of it though, Samsung has thought about the user's comfort and does not intend to make those edges sharp. Insted, they seem to have a slight curve to them, to avoid the phone from digging into your hand.
You might also notice that the cameras on the S24 look larger compared to those on the S23. So far, however, there hasn't been any word to imply any major hardware changes in the camera department as far as the S24 and S24 Plus are concerned.
Galaxy S24 Ultra design changes
Galaxy S24 Ultra on the left, Galaxy S23 Ultra on the right.
According to leaks, Samsung will keep the design of its premium Ultra flagship almost the same as it currently is. That means flat bottom and top sides, with a soft curve around the left and right. Unlike the S24 and S24 Plus, however, the S24 Ultra is rumored to get new camera hardware, so we can expect some of its cameras to look different in comparison.
So there you have it, this is how Samsung intends to shape the Galaxy S24 lineup. It's nice to see the company change things up, if at least a little bit. It might not be anything groundbreaking or trend-setting, but it has the potential to make the new non-Ultra models feel fresh and new.
Recommended Stories
03 Nov, 2023This is what the Galaxy S24 would look like next to the S23 if the rumors end up being true
02 Nov, 2023Will the Galaxy S24 be the smartest phone in 2024? Samsung announces new AI experiences!
30 Oct, 2023Galaxy S24 might be even better at gaming than the iPhone 15 Pro!
23 Oct, 2023Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
05 Oct, 2023iPhone 15 Pro-rivaling upgrade rumored for Galaxy S24 Ultra could come to all models
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: