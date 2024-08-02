Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Somebody just waltzed into a Starbucks with Pixel 9 Pro Fold and we are now more excited about it

By
1comment
Somebody waltz into a Starbucks with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and we are now more excited for it
Leaks about Google's Pixel 9 lineup continue to roll in, with the latest one showing us the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the flesh.

Google's second-generation foldable phone was spotted in a cafe, presumably a Taiwanese Starbucks. Its photo was posted on a Facebook group and published by Android Authority. The person using the device placed it on a stand, so its back was facing the camera. And even though the phone is shrouded in a case, there's no mistaking that it's the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.



The color variant we see here is black and it's covered in an off-white official case.

Though there have been countless Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks so far and Google has even given us a sneak peek at it, nothing compares to a photo of the actual device.

As rumors had claimed, the phone has a narrower and taller design than the Pixel Fold. Its redesigned camera island doesn't seem as thick as leaks had indicated, though it might look that way because of the case.

The phone is said to be thinner than the Pixel Fold, but you can't tell that from this photo. Unlike its predecessor, it appears to unfold completely flat.

We also get to see the phone's 6.3-inch outer screen and its pinhole camera in the picture as well as the cutouts for a microphone and speaker on the top.

The inner display was not photographed, but from leaks we know that it will have a narrower aspect ratio, symmetrical bezels, and a camera housed in a circular cutout.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be formally unveiled on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 trio but unlike Google's new conventional flagship, you will have to wait until September 4 to get your hands on it.

It's tipped to get Google's new AI features and will be priced the same as its predecessor, which starts at $1,799.

Today's leak has us hoping that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have more personality than renders let on and it might once again prove to be one of the best foldables around.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless