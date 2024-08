Somebody just waltzed into a Starbucks with Pixel 9 Pro Fold and we are now more excited about it

Pixel 9 Pro

The color variant we see here is black and it's covered in an off-white official case.Though there have been countless Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks so far and Google has even given us a sneak peek at it, nothing compares to a photo of the actual device.As rumors had claimed, the phone has a narrower and taller design than the Pixel Fold . Its redesigned camera island doesn't seem as thick as leaks had indicated, though it might look that way because of the case.The phone is said to be thinner than the Pixel Fold , but you can't tell that from this photo. Unlike its predecessor, it appears to unfold completely flat.We also get to see the phone's 6.3-inch outer screen and its pinhole camera in the picture as well as the cutouts for a microphone and speaker on the top.The inner display was not photographed, but from leaks we know that it will have a narrower aspect ratio, symmetrical bezels, and a camera housed in a circular cutout.TheFold will be formally unveiled on August 13 alongside thetrio but unlike Google's new conventional flagship, you will have to wait until September 4 to get your hands on it.It's tipped to get Google's new AI features and will be priced the same as its predecessor, which starts at $1,799.