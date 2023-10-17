Smooth sailing for Android Auto's navigation bar after update, but Pixel 8 hits a bump
In the fast-paced world of mobile tech, a quick update can work wonders for resolving glitches in apps or devices. We've seen this in action with the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, where an update tackled the overheating issue. The iPhone 12 also had its exceeding radiation levels addressed with an iOS update in France. Similarly, Google recently addressed a reported problem concerning Android Auto not displaying the navigation bar.
While Google sorted out that issue, it appears Android Auto has more challenges. Some early users (yes, some lucky people already have them) of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have reported connectivity issues when trying to link their smartphones to Android Auto.
With the recent 10.6 Android Auto update, Google not only tackled the navigation bar issue but also introduced a practical "Disconnect" button. This feature provides an easy way to end an Android Auto connection with a simple tap, allowing you to use your phone independently. A small but handy update, considering the previous hassle of disconnecting from the system.
After confirming the issue with the Android Auto app last week, Google swiftly rolled out an update to fix it (via 9to5Google). If you've been facing the missing navigation bar problem, head to the Play Store. Check for updates for both the Android Auto app and the Google app, ensuring the latter is at version 14.40.33 or higher.
This problem manifests as either the phone being unable to initiate Android Auto or the app getting stuck on setup screens. Google has promptly addressed the situation by acknowledging it on their work-in-progress list. The company urges affected users to submit bug reports for further investigation by the Android Auto team.
