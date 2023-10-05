Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Tests indicate the heat is off iPhone following iOS 17.0.3 update

iOS Apple Software updates Apps
1
Tests indicate the heat is off iPhone following iOS 17.0.3 update
As we told you yesterday, Apple released iOS 17.0.3 and while the update does patch a couple of software vulnerabilities (one of which might have been exploited), it also fixes the bug that caused iPhone models running on iOS 17 to overheat when certain apps were being used or when the phone was being charged. Temperatures reached triple-digit numbers in Fahrenheit and video from iPhonedo showed a digital thermometer hitting over 96 degrees when Instagram was open.

Now that iOS 17.0.3 has been released, it appears that Apple did indeed fix the overheating issue as a new video from iPhonedo shows. The video shows the reduced temperatures, but it also reveals that Apple did not have to throttle the A17 Pro chipset to do fix the bug, something that many feared would be part of the bug fix. This was proven by running Geekbench on two iPhone 15 Pro Max units. One phone was running iOS 17.0.3 and the other was on the 17.1 beta which pre-dated iOS 17.0.3. Both phones had similar Geekbench results (both had a single-core score of 2945, and the multi-core scores were 7274 and 7259) which means no throttling!

Video Thumbnail


Further testing indicated that Instagram was one of the apps that caused the iPhone to overheat. So while iOS 17.0.3 fixes the general overheating issues, the recent update to the iOS Instagram app takes care of the overheating that was specifically caused by the popular social-media app. If you use Instagram a lot, you might want to install the update on your iPhone.

I've already received the Instagram update on my iPhone - Tests indicate the heat is off iPhone following iOS 17.0.3 update
I've already received the Instagram update on my iPhone

To do that, open the App Store on your iPhone and then tap the profile picture in the upper right corner. Scroll down and you'll see a list of apps to update or apps that already have been updated. As you can see from the screenshot included in this story, Instagram recently sent out an update that includes bug fixes and performance improvements. If the button says "Update," it means that you should press the button to update it. If the button says "Open," it means that the update has already been completed.

And thanks to quick action taken by Apple, Meta, and Uber (ride-share app Uber was another app that overheated the iPhone), there will be no #Toohottohandlegate.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless