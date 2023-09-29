Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Bonjour, iPhone 12: France approves Apple's software update after high radiation concerns
A couple of weeks back, France hit the pause button on selling the iPhone 12 within its borders, citing worries about the radiation levels the device emitted. This move prompted a ripple effect, with other European countries taking a closer look at the potential health risks associated with Apple's iPhone 12. Now, there's a twist in the story.

According to Reuters, French authorities have given the green light to Apple's latest software update for the iPhone 12. It is a win for Apple, as this approval means iPhone 12 sales can continue in the country.

The whole shebang started when a French consumer watchdog group raised concerns that the iPhone 12 was pushing radiation limits beyond what's considered safe. France's National Frequency Agency (ANFR) took the reins, launching an investigation into the matter.

Apple, on its end, stood firm, asserting that its devices played by all the safety rules and that the accusations were baseless. The company even ran its own tests, claiming that the iPhone 12's radiation levels were A-OK by international standards.

To put the lid on the dispute, Apple committed to updating the software on French iPhone 12s. The French government, in turn, nodded approvingly, stating that the swift testing of the update should pave the way for sales of the 2020-released iPhone 12 to resume.

After a thorough evaluation of Apple's software update, the French authorities have given it the thumbs up, signaling that the iPhone 12 radiation levels stay within acceptable bounds. Regarding the issue, Apple stated that the problem “is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern.

Now, while Apple isn't actively promoting the iPhone 12 on its official website and stores, other retailers and second-hand shops are keeping the iPhone 12 love alive. If Apple had played hardball and skipped the software update, things could've gotten stickier. France had its finger on the recall trigger, threatening to yank all iPhone 12s from the country.

Last year, Apple's European revenues hit $95 billion, making it the second-largest market after the Americas. Some reckon they pushed over 50 million iPhones in Europe alone. And with the iPhone 15 lineup—featuring the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max—already on the scene, those numbers might just climb higher.

