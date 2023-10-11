Android Auto 10.6 is rolling out and may include an easy way to terminate your wireless connection

Image Credit: Mishaal Rahman

This is a welcome addition to Android Auto, as it is currently a bit of a hassle to disconnect from the system. This will be particularly useful in cases where multiple users, already set up for wireless connection in a car, are in it at the same time.





In those cases, the users that did not need to be connected had to either put their phones in airplane mode (or turn off Bluetooth), or physically disconnect the Android Auto adapter if one of those was being used. This could be inconvenient and time-consuming, especially if you were in the middle of a trip.



The new "Disconnect" button now gives you an easy way to terminate an Android Auto connection by simply tapping it and confirming your intention. The Android Auto app will then disconnect from the car's infotainment system and you will be able to use your phone normally.



