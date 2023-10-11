Android Auto 10.6 is rolling out and may include an easy way to terminate your wireless connection
Following the newest update to the Android Auto app, some users are noticing a new "disconnect" option when using a wireless connection to their vehicles. This addition will allow users to quickly disconnect their phone from the car's infotainment system.
The new "Disconnect" button now gives you an easy way to terminate an Android Auto connection by simply tapping it and confirming your intention. The Android Auto app will then disconnect from the car's infotainment system and you will be able to use your phone normally.
Initially spotted by Mishaal Rahman, a new "Disconnect" button is appearing as part of the Android Auto notification shade on Android phones. Although its appearance coincides with the 10.6 version update of the Android Auto app, it is unclear if the feature is tied to this version or simply an A/B test to a limited number of users.
Image Credit: Mishaal Rahman
This is a welcome addition to Android Auto, as it is currently a bit of a hassle to disconnect from the system. This will be particularly useful in cases where multiple users, already set up for wireless connection in a car, are in it at the same time.
In those cases, the users that did not need to be connected had to either put their phones in airplane mode (or turn off Bluetooth), or physically disconnect the Android Auto adapter if one of those was being used. This could be inconvenient and time-consuming, especially if you were in the middle of a trip.
As of today, the Android Auto app's update to version 10.6 is rolling out via the Play Store. Though it does not guarantee the addition of the disconnect feature, which is sure to be a welcome addition to the platform, it does roll out the usual bug fixes that are normally expected with these releases.
