Next-level typing: Samsung to boost its keyboard with AI in One UI 6.1
In a recent move, Samsung unleashed its Android 14-based One UI 6, bringing new features such as one-time passwords for mobile hotspots, a revamped notification panel, and a tidier Quick Settings interface. But hold your horses, as the real star might be the impending One UI 6.1 update.
Tipster TechDroider spilled the beans on X (via Android Authority) that One UI 6.1 is stepping into the AI realm with tone and translation functionalities. The tone feature allows users to tweak the tone of highlighted text passages, offering options like professional, casual, social post, polite, and witty.
One UI 6.1 might just be Samsung's overture to an AI revolution. The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is expected to boast a range of AI features, including the previously mentioned goodies and live translation during calls. Samsung unveiled its own generative AI model, Gauss, which is gearing up to make its debut on the Galaxy S24 series.
On the translation front, we might bid farewell to the app-hopping routine between your current app and Google Translate. Recent whispers hinted at One UI 6.1 possibly introducing Pixel 8’s AI wallpapers to Galaxy phones, and it seems Samsung isn't just stopping there, taking a leaf from Gboard's translation functionality.
Picture this: crafting a quick email on the go and needing to set the right tone. The ability to choose the tone of voice could be quite useful. And let’s not forget the instant translation option–a thing that, in many ways, changed the way we communicate and opened the doors to whole new worlds.
Keep your eyes peeled for One UI 6.1's imminent arrival, likely making its debut on the Galaxy S24 series right out of the gate. And for those who missed the memo, the anticipated flagship series is set to make waves in January 2024.
