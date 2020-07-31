Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out



Sure, it probably helped that China is slowly rebounding while lockdown orders are still in place in most countries. That partially explains why Samsung's sales slid 30 percent year-on-year during the quarter. The chaebol has limited present in the country. Apple also did spectacularly well in China, with iPhone sales jumping 225 percent quarter-on-quarter and 32 percent year-on-year.



A lot of times, consumers buy old phones when new ones come out. That's because it's not unusual for smartphone makers to reduce the prices of their old products after announcing their successors. Samsung appears to have another plan in mind.





Does Samsung think the Galaxy Note 10 could impact Galaxy Note 20's sales?





Big debate inside Samsung not too long ago

about what to do with the S10 series, N10, Fold 1, Z Flip 1, tablets, etc

some points being debated, and leaned on, were crazy (imo)

so dont be surprised if they dont keep selling S10s next year, stop selling the N10 now, etc



im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) July 31, 2020







Does this imply that Samsung fears its older phones will cannibalize the new products? It's entirely possible, given that the Galaxy A range is also said to be eating into the sales of the Galaxy S20.



Samsung is said to be improving its A series further , which is slowly becoming the cash cow. Per a new report, the midrange lineup will inherit the Galaxy S20's high-resolution sensor and zooming capabilities.