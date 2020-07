Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out

Sure, it probably helped that China is slowly rebounding while lockdown orders are still in place in most countries. That partially explains why Samsung's sales slid 30 percent year-on-year during the quarter. The chaebol has limited present in the country. Apple also did spectacularly well in China, with iPhone sales jumping 225 percent quarter-on-quarter and 32 percent year-on-year.



But is the coronavirus the sole reason Samsung's sales are suffering? The company would never publicly admit that the Galaxy S20 has been performing poorly and it is believed its high price is a major reason behind dismal sales. Still, Samsung seems to be in no mood to learn a lesson as a recent report indicates that the Galaxy Note 20 will not be any more affordable than its predecessor.



A lot of times, consumers buy old phones when new ones come out. That's because it's not unusual for smartphone makers to reduce the prices of their old products after announcing their successors. Samsung appears to have another plan in mind.





Does Samsung think the Galaxy Note 10 could impact Galaxy Note 20's sales?





Big debate inside Samsung not too long ago

about what to do with the S10 series, N10, Fold 1, Z Flip 1, tablets, etc

some points being debated, and leaned on, were crazy (imo)

so dont be surprised if they dont keep selling S10s next year, stop selling the N10 now, etc



Does this imply that Samsung fears its older phones will cannibalize the new products? It's entirely possible, given that the Galaxy A range is also said to be eating into the sales of the Galaxy S20.



Side by side, Samsung is said to be improving its A series further, which is slowly becoming the cash cow. Per a new report, the midrange lineup will inherit the Galaxy S20's high-resolution sensor and zooming capabilities.

According to a recent report, Samsung's second-quarter sales were so bad that Huawei was able to overtake it . In normal circumstances, this wouldn't have come as a surprise, given that the Chinese company has been growing its smartphone sales since quite some time now. What makes these results fascinating is that Huawei has been handicapped by US sanctions and has essentially been limited to its own country.