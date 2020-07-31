Did Samsung just drop a hint that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be more expensive than the OG Fold?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G can now be preordered and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is right around the corner. Still, for some peculiar reason, the company believes it's a good idea to introduce the original Galaxy Fold in two new colors at this time.
That's right, XDA Developers' Max Weinbach has spotted two new color variants of the Galaxy Fold - Martian Green and Astro Blue - on Samsung's US website.
I'm looking at a few things, and there's a chance the original Galaxy Fold might come back in the yellow and blue colors. pic.twitter.com/kHYX58ILxZ— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 31, 2020
As SamMobile notes, these colors were announced when the Galaxy Fold made a debut. As we all know, the launch didn't go per plan and Samsung asked for a few months to fix the device. When it was relaunched, it was only available in the colors Space Silver and Cosmos Black. Now, these hues are nowhere to be found.
The outlet's sources have also confirmed that new color options are indeed coming for the first generation Galaxy Fold and they will be available in select markets like South Korea.
Looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will not retail for $1,980 after all
Interestingly, the price remains the same at $1,980 and that complicates things further. According to a recent rumor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be priced the same as its predecessor. Why would an average consumer pay this much for nearly a year-old device when a newer one with better specs and design is retailing for the same amount?
We are inclined to believe that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost more than its predecessor and it's understandable given that it will apparently boast plenty of upgrades such as a 120Hz main screen and an improved camera system.
After all, the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip also commands a $70 premium over the 4G only model, even though the only differentiating factors between the two are a new chip and support for the next generation of cellular connectivity.
Due to supply-side delays, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely go on sale more than a week after its unveiling. Even then, supply will reportedly remain constrained.
