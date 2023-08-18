Samsung might be working on a 440MP camera sensor
Samsung is well-known for its knack for big numbers in the camera department of its smartphones. Case in point: the Galaxy S23 Ultra rocked the scene with a whopping 200MP ISOCELL camera sensor. And guess what? Whispers in the wind say this sensor might just stick around for the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Although it's a bit doubtful that Samsung will put these new sensors in its smartphones, the company has previously shared its ambition to develop a human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025. So, the rumored 440MP camera sensor could be a step toward that goal.
However, it now appears that Samsung could be developing four additional new camera sensors. Tipster, Revegnus, shared on X (via Android Authority) that Samsung has been working on four new camera sensors. The leaker further stated that these new ISOCELL sensors are slated for mass production in the latter part of 2024.
Samsung ISOCELL sensors being mass-produced in the latter half of 2024.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 17, 2023
- 200MP with 0.6μm HP7
- 50MP with 1.6μm GN6
- 440MP with ??μm HU1
Samsung is reportedly in the process of developing four camera sensors. These include a 440MP HU1 sensor, an unnamed 320MP sensor, a 200MP HP7 sensor featuring 0.7-micron pixels, and a 50MP ISOCELL GN6 sensor with 1.6-micron pixels. As per the insider, the 200MP HP7 sensor was originally intended for the future Galaxy S25 Ultra but was scrapped due to its prohibitively high production cost.
The 50MP GN6 camera sensor has the potential to become Samsung's first one-inch camera sensor with a pixel size identical to Sony's renowned IMX989 sensor. The latter is used by several Chinese manufacturers, including Oppo in its Find X6 Pro, Xiaomi in the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Vivo in its Vivo X90 Pro Plus.
Remember, these are just rumors. We'll have to wait and see if Samsung really makes these new sensors and decides to use them in its upcoming smartphones.
