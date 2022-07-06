 Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown

Xiaomi
4
Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is fresh from the hardware oven but we already have a teardown revealing some interesting details about the phone. One of the most interesting aspects of the model is no doubt the 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor - the largest to date built specifically to be used in a phone.

As we already mentioned, there’s a disassembly video online, courtesy of WeikiHome (video embedded below), which shows the camera system in detail. The main module alone is 11.06 mm thick - more than some high-end smartphones.



A huge portion of the space inside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is dedicated to the camera system - alongside the 1-inch main module, there’s a 48MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities and another 48MP ultrawide camera.

There’s much going on top of that 1-inch sensor as well. There’s a new 8P aspheric lens that further helps with flare, ghosting, chromatic aberration, and other photography artifacts.

You can see other elements of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the teardown video too - the optic stabilization system, the various printed circuit boards, and the cooling copper sink. Sadly, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is China-only, at least for now.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here

Popular stories

An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless