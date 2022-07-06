Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown

A huge portion of the space inside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is dedicated to the camera system - alongside the 1-inch main module, there’s a 48MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities and another 48MP ultrawide camera.There’s much going on top of that 1-inch sensor as well. There’s a new 8P aspheric lens that further helps with flare, ghosting, chromatic aberration, and other photography artifacts.You can see other elements of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the teardown video too - the optic stabilization system, the various printed circuit boards, and the cooling copper sink. Sadly, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is China-only, at least for now.