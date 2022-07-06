Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is fresh from the hardware oven but we already have a teardown revealing some interesting details about the phone. One of the most interesting aspects of the model is no doubt the 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor - the largest to date built specifically to be used in a phone.
As we already mentioned, there’s a disassembly video online, courtesy of WeikiHome (video embedded below), which shows the camera system in detail. The main module alone is 11.06 mm thick - more than some high-end smartphones.
A huge portion of the space inside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is dedicated to the camera system - alongside the 1-inch main module, there’s a 48MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities and another 48MP ultrawide camera.
There’s much going on top of that 1-inch sensor as well. There’s a new 8P aspheric lens that further helps with flare, ghosting, chromatic aberration, and other photography artifacts.
You can see other elements of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the teardown video too - the optic stabilization system, the various printed circuit boards, and the cooling copper sink. Sadly, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is China-only, at least for now.
