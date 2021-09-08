Notification Center

Samsung Camera

Samsung to develop human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Samsung to bring 576MP camera to the market by 2025
The megapixel war never really ended; it was merely a setback of Samsung's design that only won it time to really bring out the big guns and rearm itself for all the future battles. Just days ago, Samsung officially announced its ISOCELL HP1 200MP and ISOCELL GN5 50MP array of camera sensors which could potentially make their debut on the Galaxy S22-series early next year and further raise the bar. With no endgame in sight, we heard last year that Samsung has the ambition to bring a 600MP camera sensor to mobile.

According to a leaked slide that was part of a presentation for SEMI Europe Summit by Samsung's senior automotive sensor VP, Haechang Lee, the company is currently developing a 576MP camera sensor, which is quite close to the coveted 600MP. It seems that Samsung plans to release these to the market by 2025, and... that's pretty much everything we know about this upcoming camera sensor.


Interestingly, various studies and research claim that the human eye has an approximate resolution equivalent of 576MP, so such a super high-res sensor that's theoretically capable of resolving as much detail as a person with 20/20 vision is simply bonkers, but could very well become reality in just a few years' time. 

That said, there's no telling if we'll ever see this camera sensor in a smartphone. Samsung has talked about using large sensors in the automotive industry, for virtual reality and even drones, but smartphones aren't necessarily the main intended destination for the large camera sensors. Thus, it's sensible to not get excited about the large sensors, but we should also remember that 200MP camera sensors seemed a pipe dream a few years back, until they became reality last week.

Either way, we are still a few years from the eventual materialization of such a super high-res camera sensor, whatever its application might be. Until then, the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 remains king of the hill on the Samsung playground.

