Samsung to develop human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025





According to a leaked slide that was part of a presentation for SEMI Europe Summit by Samsung's senior automotive sensor VP, Haechang Lee, the company is currently developing a 576MP camera sensor, which is quite close to the coveted 600MP. It seems that Samsung plans to release these to the market by 2025, and... that's pretty much everything we know about this upcoming camera sensor.











Interestingly, various studies and research claim that the human eye has an approximate resolution equivalent of 576MP, so such a super high-res sensor that's theoretically capable of resolving as much detail as a person with 20/20 vision is simply bonkers, but could very well become reality in just a few years' time.







That said, there's no telling if we'll ever see this camera sensor in a smartphone. Samsung has talked about using large sensors in the automotive industry, for virtual reality and even drones, but smartphones aren't necessarily the main intended destination for the large camera sensors. Thus, it's sensible to not get excited about the large sensors, but we should also remember that 200MP camera sensors seemed a pipe dream a few years back, until they became reality last week.





Either way, we are still a few years from the eventual materialization of such a super high-res camera sensor, whatever its application might be. Until then, the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 remains king of the hill on the Samsung playground.

