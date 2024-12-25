Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
T-Mobile has almost made good on its promise to bring satellite texting to its customers before year-end. Yes, the Starlink-powered service technically doesn't go live until early next year, but T-Mobile is working behind the scenes to prepare your phones for the feature.
In late November, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that T-Mobile and SpaceX - the company that operates the Starlink satellite internet constellation - were cleared to launch the Direct to Cell service.
Some users are now reporting that a new "Satellite networks" option has appeared on their phones. The feature hasn't been enabled yet, with the company informing customers that they aren't subscribed yet. That was to be expected, but the menu gives us insight into how the service will work and also seems to hint that it will not be as exciting as previously reported.
For starters, users are advised to have a clear view of the sky for the best experience, despite SpaceX execs previously hinting that the feature wouldn't have the same limitations as other satellite services.
The menu also says that satellite messaging will only be available in some areas, but we expect the coverage to expand as SpaceX puts more satellites into orbit.
Lastly, it looks like the menu has shown up mostly on recent Samsung devices, namely the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6, which indicates the South Korean giant's flagships will be among the phones eligible for beta testing.
While it's not every day that you need satellite messaging, you never know when you might need it, so it's great to know that the option is not too far off for T-Mobile customers.
Last week, T-Mobile started accepting applications from customers interested in joining the beta program. The beta will allow the company to test the satellite-to-cell service, or satellite texting to be more specific, and it has a limited number of spots for users who want to experience it.
Some T-Mobile customers spotted a new Satellite networks option on their phones. | Image Credit - CFwarwick
T-Mobile also says that satellite messaging may take longer, which is understandable as satellite message delivery is known to take longer than with cellular networks. SpaceX had previously boasted that messages would "go through almost immediately".
