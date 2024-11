FCC allows T-Mobile to launch satellite service; SpaceX says beta about to kick off [UPDATED]

The original story from November 26, 2024 follows below:

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

The two companies had originally planned to launch space-based texting before the end of 2024 but it was increasingly looking like that wouldn't be possible chiefly due to SpaceX's insistence that the FCC relax its aggregate power flux-density PFD limit. This was opposed by competitors, who said that a change in the limit would interfere with their operations.While it's not known if the FCC has agreed to bend its rules, it's likely that SpaceX's role in restoring connectivity during communications blackouts caused by recent hurricanes in the US may have helped it demonstrate that the waiver it requested wouldn't harm adjacent-band terrestrial networks.Alternatively, it's possible that will adhere to the current out-of-band emissions limits , although this may impact the quality of service.Regardless. this is an important step and now that approval has been granted, we may seeroll out satellite texting before the end of the year.exec had previously revealed that the service wouldn't have the same restrictions as other satellite-powered features that require you to have a clear view of the sky to establish a connection. This means that it will work mostly everywhere, including when you are traveling and your phone is in your pocket.