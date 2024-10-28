T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting









Though the service hasn't launched officially, SpaceX and T-Mobile were



Longmier says that SpaceX was able to roll out emergency SMS for areas impacted by Hurricane Milton within 24 hours and that in the future, the response time will be shortened to within just tens of minutes for any area from 58 degrees North to 58 degrees South latitudes. This will cover most of the populated places on earth and ensure people are not cut off from the rest of the world when an unforeseen or unfortunate event destroys the communication infrastructure.



Despite T-Mobile 's CEO Mike Sievert previously having said that the



Recommended Stories Though the service hasn't launched officially, SpaceX andwere granted emergency special temporary authority by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy it in hurricane-hit areas last earlier this month.Longmier says that SpaceX was able to roll out emergency SMS for areas impacted by Hurricane Milton within 24 hours and that in the future, the response time will be shortened to within just tens of minutes for any area from 58 degrees North to 58 degrees South latitudes. This will cover most of the populated places on earth and ensure people are not cut off from the rest of the world when an unforeseen or unfortunate event destroys the communication infrastructure.Despite's CEO Mike Sievert previously having said that the service wouldn't take off until early next year, Longmier is still teasing a late 2024 launch. At first, only texts will go through, but sometime next year, data service will be added, with voice coming later on.There will be minimal delays when transmitting messages, according to Longmier. An analysis done by Independent Consultant Carlos Placido painted a different picture, revealing messages took around 15 or more minutes to travel in Helene and Milton-hit areas. It's possible that the service has improved since then.





Ben Longmier, senior director of satellite engineering at SpaceX, October 2024



Meanwhile, SpaceX has still not been able to convince the FCC to relax the current -120 dBW/m2/MHz aggregate power flux-density PFD limit, which it says is overly restrictive.



The company has urged the FCC to reject "AST’s coordinated campaign to suppress competition" so that it can launch its service and eliminate dead zones. Meanwhile, SpaceX has still not been able to convince the FCC to relax the current -120 dBW/m2/MHz aggregate power flux-density PFD limit, which it says is overly restrictive. In a recent filing , the company accused satellite manufacturer AST SpaceMobile , which has teamed up with AT&T for satellite-fueled services, for not submitting a technical study to support its claims that a -6 dB I/N interference protection level that SpaceX is demanding would harm other operators.The company has urged the FCC to reject "AST’s coordinated campaign to suppress competition" so that it can launch its service and eliminate dead zones.

That doesn't necessarily mean that your phone will have to be near a window at all times. Longmier has also revealed that the service also works when a device is in a pocket and not directly pointing at a satellite. It should even work when you are in your car.