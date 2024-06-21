Samsung Z Flip 6 leak flaunts a shallower crease as Z Fold 6 stays put











After all, it is still an official partner of the Olympics, and will use the opportunity to showcase its 2024 foldable phones . That Samsung will be outfitting athletes with its new foldables is a given, just as are the design and specs upgrades.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be upgraded in other ways. Its rumored 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions when folded, and Besides the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, thewill be upgraded in other ways. Its rumored 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions when folded, and





At 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm when folded, or 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm when open, as well as 253g weight, the Z Fold 5 is both thicker and heavier than the upcoming Z Fold 6. This is a very welcome change, as one of the hurdles before wider foldable phone adoption is their thickness when closed, and their weight.









Competing phone companies like Oppo, Honor, or OnePlus, have shown that foldable phones can be much thinner and lighter, and with much less visible display crease in the middle, and Samsung is trying to catch up.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 units, however, doesn't really inspire confidence that it will be able to, at least as far as the crease is concerned. Coming from The latest leak of dummyunits, however, doesn't really inspire confidence that it will be able to, at least as far as the crease is concerned. Coming from Sonny Dickson to 9to5 Google , the spy shots of the 2024 Samsung foldables only show the Z Flip 6 with a slightly less pronounced crease than its predecessor.





Samsung's move to the teardrop hinge gap shape for the Z Fold 5 is apparently considered enough of a design advancement for now, along with the thinner and lighter body.