Samsung Z Flip 6 leak flaunts a shallower crease as Z Fold 6 stays put
Samsung is preparing to hold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event on July 10 and more and more information about the phones is coming down the proverbial grapevine.
The Z Fold 6 Unpacked event will most likely be held in Paris, where Samsung announced it will have 200Galaxy S24 Ultra units documenting the opening ceremony of the Olympics. This is not coincidence, a Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on June 26th to coincide with the start of the 2024 Olympic Games.
After all, it is still an official partner of the Olympics, and will use the opportunity to showcase its 2024 foldable phones. That Samsung will be outfitting athletes with its new foldables is a given, just as are the design and specs upgrades.
Besides the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be upgraded in other ways. Its rumored 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm dimensions when folded, and153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfurled, as well as the 239 grams weight, indicate that there will be design changes compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
At 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm when folded, or 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm when open, as well as 253g weight, the Z Fold 5 is both thicker and heavier than the upcoming Z Fold 6. This is a very welcome change, as one of the hurdles before wider foldable phone adoption is their thickness when closed, and their weight.
Competing phone companies like Oppo, Honor, or OnePlus, have shown that foldable phones can be much thinner and lighter, and with much less visible display crease in the middle, and Samsung is trying to catch up.
The latest leak of dummy Galaxy Z Fold 6 units, however, doesn't really inspire confidence that it will be able to, at least as far as the crease is concerned. Coming from Sonny Dickson to 9to5 Google, the spy shots of the 2024 Samsung foldables only show the Z Flip 6 with a slightly less pronounced crease than its predecessor.
Samsung's move to the teardrop hinge gap shape for the Z Fold 5 is apparently considered enough of a design advancement for now, along with the thinner and lighter body.
