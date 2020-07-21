Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pre-orders will start on July 22, will likely cost the same as the 4G model

Samsung Android 5G

Yesterday, Samsung Mobile chief TM Roh said that a total of five new products will be announced during the August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event. He essentially confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3 will be unveiled that day, and the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series is pretty much set in stone. That got us thinking about the fifth product, and we can now say that it's probably the Galaxy Tab S7 duo as the company has confirmed (via GSM Arena) that it will open pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on July 22.

This has hardly come as a surprise as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is not a new device per se, and it's merely an updated version of the LTE-only clamshell phone launched earlier this year. Now, Samsung made this announcement on the Chinese social networking website Weibo so we can't say anything about pre-bookings elsewhere. 

The original Galaxy Z Flip is underpinned by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and the forthcoming model is expected to feature the newly announced Snapdragon 865 Plus. That's a significant upgrade for a device that was announced a little under six months ago but that's about it. 

Everything else, including the 6.7 inches main display, the cameras, and the design will likely remain the same. We are looking forward to the Mystic Bronze paint job though, which seems to be Samsung's color of the season. Additionally, a grey matte model might be on the way too.



The 4G Galaxy Z Flip retails for $1,380 and according to a new report, the 5G model will cost the same. That's certainly good news and will probably bode well for the sales of the bendable device, given that the LTE variant apparently has been the best selling foldable phone so far this year.

