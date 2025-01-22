regular





While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is sure to steal the spotlight of the Android world (and rightly so), the smaller and more budget-friendly flagships certainly deserves their fair share of attention, too.





Samsung has been perfecting the "Galaxy S" formula for the past few years, and the latest chapter in the story, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus , seems like the most polished one yet, despite featuring zero revolutionary changes. That's because slow and steady usually often wins the race!





Let's delve in and see what's new with Samsung's latest flagships.





Price and release date





First things first, the most important tidbits of info.





Samsung hasn't changed the prices of the Galaxy S25 Plus or the Galaxy S25 , which means that they cost just as much as their predecessors did at launch, which is great news!





Expect to pay $800 for the entry-level Galaxy S25 and a thousand bucks for the Galaxy S25 Plus . All devices will be released on February 7 , but pre-orders are opening today, January 22 .



Design









Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus when compared with their predecessors, the You are excused for not noticing any major differences with theand S25 Plus when compared with their predecessors, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus: that's because there aren't any major ones.





The familiar and cozy Galaxy DNA dominates the aesthetics of the two devices, which use matte Armor Aluminum and frosted Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in their build. Both still utilize the flat design language that is trendy these days, and the edges at the top and bottom are still rounded. Actually, the Galaxy S25 Ultra now also follows this design language, so the uniformity and design synergy of the Galaxy S25 trio is nearly perfect.





Size-wise, Samsung has found ways to make both the Galaxy S25 and S25+ more compact than the previous Samsung flagships. Both phones are slightly shorter, narrower, and noticeably thinner than their predecessors; Samsung has also shed some weight from both. As a result, the ergonomics have improved, and handling either phone in your hand is now easier and more pleasing.



Colors-wise , the two devices are available in Icy Blue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow colors. Of course, in a typical Samsung fashion, some nicer paint jobs are only available exclusively on Samsung.com: Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black.









In terms of durability, both carry the standard IP68 water and dust resistance.





Hardware





This year, all Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 units, regardless of the region, will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. That's the first 3nm Qualcomm chipset available to Android manufacturers. It's not the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite, but a slightly overclocked and tuned-up chipset, which comes with some in-house features, like the new ProVisual Engine and Spatio-Temporal Filters during video-recording.





No major changes to the displays of either device. The Galaxy S25 scores a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen, while the Galaxy S25 Plus gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ one. Common on both is the dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience and the peak 2,600-nit brightness. Samsung says that both displays are now more efficient thanks to a new mDNIe (mobile Digital Natural Image engine). Another new feature here is borrowed from Samsung's TV division: AI-powered ProScaler lets you upscale low-res content with 40% less artifacts than before.









With the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Samsung promises a 37% increase in CPU-processing and 30% bump in GPU-processing, but the 40% increase in the NPU performance for the on-device AI is definitely more spectacular.





Both phones now support Wi-Fi 7 and are the first commercially available smartphones that feature Snapdragon Satellite communication, letting you send and receive messages via narrowband NTN.





Both devices come with 12GB of RAM as standard, and Samsung's hasn't changed the storage tiers: we get 128GB and 256GB on the Galaxy S25 , while the larger phone is available with 256GB and 512GB.



