Samsung Galaxy Note evolution: Here's how it has changed over the years

The device that most certainly singlehandedly kickstarted the large-screen trend and became widely-accepted as the first commercially-successful phablet was 2011's Samsung Galaxy Note . What's more, the "phablet" portmanteau term (a word concoction between "phone" and "tablet") essentially made its debut alongside the first Note. It was obnoxiously large for its time, overspec'd, and was going to be a disastrous flop because nobody wants to carry a monstrous 5.3" device around. Or so they said.





The first Galaxy Note did not tank. Actually, it pioneered what is now one of the most popular and successful smartphone lineups to date.



With time, devices grew in size, and Samsung Notes are no longer the largest devices on the block, but they still have an undeniable charisma. Though it could be speculated that they are not as popular as the regular Galaxy lineup, each and every Galaxy Note has been generally accepted as the yardstick for big phone - they are usually the most power-laden and feature-packed Samsung devices.



As the family expands and grows, we decided to make a brief retrospection and explore the gradual evolution of the lineup...





Samsung Galaxy Note series evolution:

2011: original Galaxy Note

2012: Galaxy Note II

2013: Note 3, Note 3 Neo

2014: Note 4

2015: Note 5

2016: Note 7 (recalled)

2017: Note 8

2018: Note 9

2019: Note 10 & Note 10+



